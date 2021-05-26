Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis kisses tattoo on concentration camp survivor's arm during Vatican visit

msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special moment between Pope Francis and an Auschwitz survivor was caught on camera during a visit at the Vatican. The Pope can be seen kissing the number tattooed on the woman's arm during their brief meeting on Wednesday.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vatican#Caught On Camera#Pope Francis Kisses#Survivor#Concentration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Worldla-croix.com

Francis announces summit at the Vatican with Lebanon's Christian leaders

Pope Francis said he will receive leaders of Lebanon's Christian communities in the Vatican on July 1 to discuss challenges that the country has been going through. — He remembered Lebanon and its people after praying theAngelus on Sunday May 30. The meeting will be "for a day of reflection on the worrying situation in the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability."
Religionamericamagazine.org

The Pope Francis Summer Reading List

Pope Francis smiles as he arrives to lead his general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2016. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) It is no secret that Pope Francis loves literature: He slips references to Greek and Roman classics into his interviews, includes excerpts from poetry in his encyclicals and, during the pandemic, referenced the 19th-century Italian plague novel The Betrothed countless times.
Religionlodivalleynews.com

Pope rejects Marx’s resignation: ‘He is still the Archbishop of Munich’

“If you are inclined to think that by affirming your letter and not accepting your resignation, this bishop of Rome (your brother who loves you) does not understand you, then think about what Peter felt before the Lord when, in his own way, he submitted his resignation “putting himself as a sinner and hearing the answer Feed my sheep.”
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: Pray constantly — but don’t lose touch with reality

Pope Francis leads his general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican June 9, 2021. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Below is the text of Pope Francis’ weekly Wednesday audience, delivered on June 9, 2021, the feast of martyr Saints Marcellinus and Peter. To receive these...
Worldstateofpress.com

Prosecution of senior Vatican clerics needs Pope’s consent…which is not transparent, European financial watchdog says — RT World News

The Council of Europe’s top financial watchdog has called on the Vatican to ensure transparency in procedures to prosecute senior clerics, and further bolster reform initiatives to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing. In a report published on Wednesday, the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures...
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis: It is inhuman to work so much and leave no time for prayer

With the pandemic getting more under control in Italy, this week's General Audience was the most crowded since pilgrims were once again allowed to attend in-person. Pope Francis spent a lot of time greeting them personally. He spoke with this newlywed couple.... Signed books and photos... ... and even received...
Religionwcn247.com

Pope rejects German cardinal's resignation, urges reform

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has refused to accept the resignation of German Cardinal Reinhard Marx over the sex abuse scandal. In a letter, Francis said a process of reform was necessary instead and that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis. Francis wrote a letter to Marx in response to the German’s bombshell announcement last week that he had offered to resign as archbishop of Munich and Freising over the church’s mishandling of abuse cases. Francis refused to accept the resignation and told Marx in the letter he must continue as archbishop.
ReligionWFMZ-TV Online

Vatican Pope

Vatican's financial crimes prosecution hurt by inexperience. European evaluators are warning that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes are suffering from understaffing and inexperience. The Council of Europe’s Moneyval commission issued a report into the Holy See’s compliance with international norms to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. Overall, the evaluators gave the Holy See good grades, finding that it was complying with most standards, had taken steps to improve its laws and had achieved effective levels of international cooperation. But the evaluators complained that Vatican prosecutors had only managed to bring a handful of money laundering cases to trial in the past decade. They also said the sentences handed down to date were so “minimal” that they provided no deterrent.
Religionspectrumlocalnews.com

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years. Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was...
Religionucatholic.com

Watch: Pope Francis’ Message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

The Vatican released the theme for the 2021 World Day of Migrants and Refugees, scheduled September 26th: “Towards an ever wider ‘we.'”. Highlighting the importance of fraternity and conclusion, in a video message of several migrants sharing their personal experiences of being welcomed into a parish community Pope Francis said:
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis orders review of the Vatican congregation that oversees over 410,000 Catholic priests worldwide

Pope Francis delivers a blessing during his general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican June 2, 2021. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis has asked an Italian bishop, Msgr. Egidio Miragoli, 65, to carry out a visitation of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy, which has oversight of the more than 410,000 Catholic priests around the world.
Religionkgoradio.com

Pope Francis makes extensive revision to Catholic Church law

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades. The new revision insists that bishops...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis orders apostolic visitation of German diocese to investigate abuse crisis

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo people arrive for a church service at Germany's famous Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file) Pope Francis is sending envoys to the German archdiocese of Cologne to investigate possible mistakes by senior church officials in handling past sexual abuse cases and the “complex pastoral situation” in the deeply divided church there.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Cardinal Marx: Pope Francis’ resignation decision a ‘great challenge’

Cardinal Reinhard Marx said Thursday that Pope Francis’ decision not to accept his resignation as Catholic archbishop of Munich and Freising is a “great challenge.”. “I find the pope’s decision to be a great challenge. After that, simply going back to the agenda cannot be the way for me and also not for the archdiocese,” he said in a statement on the archdiocese’s website.
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope rejects cardinal's resignation, says abuse scandal "a catastrophe"

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Thursday rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx’s resignation as archbishop of Munich over the Church’s sexual abuse crisis, saying he agreed that it was a worldwide “catastrophe” but that the prelate should stay on. Marx, one of Roman Catholicism’s most influential liberal figures, offered to...