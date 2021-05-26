Blinken’s terror finance naiveté will kill innocents
Speaking from Jerusalem, while on a three-country tour of the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined plans to pour aid into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. "We are in the process of providing more than $360 million of urgent support for the Palestinian people," Blinken announced, albeit acknowledging that he would coordinate with the United Nations, the Palestinian Authority, and Israel "to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from these reconstruction efforts." However, that Hamas will benefit is a foregone conclusion, and Blinken shows profound ignorance if he does not understand why.www.msn.com