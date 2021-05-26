Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Scotsman is a 3D-printed electric scooter custom made for your body size, riding style

By Joseph Kaminski
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilicon Valley-based electric scooter brand Scotsman has a solution to the backorders and international shipping and production delays you may have experienced this past year. The company, known for Superstrata bike, will now offer 3D-printed unibody electric scooters created with a single pass of continuous carbon-fiber-thermoplastic composite. Each scooter frame is created without glue or assembly of parts, resulting in a lightweight but durable product with a customizable twist.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Scotsman#Electric Power#Battery Power#Body Weight#Gps#Bluetooth#Indiegogo#Cnet#Style#Superstrata Bike#10 Inch Air Filled Tires#550wh Batteries#Riders#Brand#Short Distance Rides#Motor Wattages#2 000 Watt Model#Mobile Devices#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
Related
Bicyclescompositesmanufacturingmagazine.com

Electric Scooter 3D Printed of Continuous Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composite

Using Arevo’s continuous industrial grade thermoplastic carbon fiber composite materials, Branch Creative designed the Scotsman electric scooter with both urban commuters and recreational riders in mind. Thanks to the composite materials, the Scotsman is impact resistant and light weight. The handlebar, stem, and baseboard of the scooter are 3D printed...
ShoppingCNET

Save $80 on a Hover-1 electric scooter and zip your way through summer

On the list of fun ways to get from point A to point B, electric scooters are up near the top. If you've grown tired of slow and boring walking, you can snatch up the Hover-1 Journey foldable electric scooter for just $270, down $80 for today only at Best Buy. According to our trusty Amazon price tracker, this model has only dropped lower one time ($250) during a flash sale and it usually, erm, hovers around $300 or more so we're talking about a solid deal at $270.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Custom Made-to-Measure Rugs

The Bolon R rugs are made-to-measure flooring options that allow consumers to customize and outfit their spaces in style. The rugs draw from Bolon's extensive collections, including Bolon Original and Bolon By You, to put endless options into the hands of designers. The Bolon R rugs can be cut from as small as two- by two-meter squares to as large as four- by eight-meter rectangles.
BicyclesMCN

Yamaha E01 electric scooter concept set for reality

It was back in 2019 that Yamaha took the wraps off their E01 concept scooter at the Tokyo Motor Show. Now, nearly two years on, a production version of the same bike is on the verge of being launched. It might look like a conventional twist-and-go but the E01 is...
BicyclesPosted by
The Independent

8 best electric scooters that really go the distance

As many of us continue to look for alternative ways to get from A to B, electric scooters are booming in popularity. Fast, fun and way more versatile than an electric bike, they’re becoming the preferred way to travel for those who want to avoid public transport and arrive at their destination feeling just as fresh as when they left the house.But not all scooters are created equal, and finding the best electric scooter for your needs requires some careful consideration. Will you need to carry it on public transport, or chuck it in the back of your car for...
Bicyclesgadgetify.com

3D Printed Giant Bricks Motorbike

Here is a motorcycle 3D printed with giant blocks. You can assemble it easily and customize it with new bricks. This Giant Bricks Motorbike can support up to 132lbs. It weighs 13.2lbs in total. The assembled bike measures 33 x 20.4 x 12.6″. More gadgets like this: here. LuichiProps is...
Bicyclesgadgetsin.com

Ninebot KickScooter F Series Electric Scooter

Ninebot has unveiled KickScooter F Series electric scooter that enables you to whiz through town. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about the new series. Ninebot KickScooter F Series includes two models: F30 and F40. both models measure approx 45 x 18.9 x 45.7 inches. When folded, they measure 45 x 18.9 x 19.5 inches, and each weighs about 33.3/ 34.8 lbs. With the foldable and lightweight design, you can easily store it in your truck or take it on subways, buses or trains.
BicyclesRideApart

The Rider 5000 Is A Classic Electric Scooter For The Modern Age

Recent years have brought about tons of new and exciting entrants into the lightweight electric motorcycle and scooter game. A lot of these machines are in fact, made in China, and subsequently rebranded for other markets. One such example of this would be the Rider 5000 electric scooter which was recently launched in France.
BicyclesBikerumor

KAV is the latest company 3D printing bicycle helmets for a custom fit

The days of the “bathrobe approach” to helmet fitting may be numbered. What’s that? That’s what KAV refers to the idea of purchasing one of a few sizes of bicycle helmets, and then cinching it down to fit your head. Instead, they claim to offer a better fit – through 3D printing, of course.
BicyclesUbergizmo

Scotsman Electric Scooter Is Built With The Connected Generation In Mind

Walking is boring, so why walk when you can scoot? If you like the idea of getting around your city on an electric scooter, then perhaps the Scotsman scooter might be worth looking at. This is because according to its creators, it has been designed for the connected generation in mind and comes with features like 4G and GPS.
BicyclesTom's Guide

Glion Balto electric scooter review

Not only does the Glion Balto have a basket, but it’s very portable and has a host of safety features. Motor: 500W (Peak 750W) geared brushless hub motor. When it comes to electric scooters with baskets, the Glion Balto gets just about everything right. It has lights, turn signals, a side-view mirror, and can even fold in half, making it easier to store. Don’t want to use it as a sit-down scooter? You can remove its seat. Plus, you can use the Balto’s battery for charging your electronics on the go.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Turn Your McLaren 720S Into A Senna GTR With Custom Body Kits

Imagine you're a one-percenter. When the McLaren 720S was launched in 2017, you immediately put down your money to buy one, thinking that it's the best you can get from the British automaker at that time – only to find out that a year later, the McLaren Senna was coming. It sucks, right?
BicyclesPosted by
outsidemagazine

Most Bikes Aren’t Made for Plus-Sized Bodies

Over the past year, I’ve gotten into a regular habit of dipping in and out of online marketplaces to browse second-hand bikes. Like so many people during the pandemic, I too have wanted to reconnect with a life on two wheels. I was ready to test ride a bike when my boyfriend, with all good intentions, suggested that I might be too heavy for the one I had found. I am fat, a word I’ve worked hard to reclaim, and it had never occurred to me that bikes might have weight limits. As it turns out, many bike shops and cyclists I have chatted with since aren’t aware either.
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

How Custom-Made Leather Jackets Can Make Your Wardrobe Near Perfect

Outerwear for women has evolved and changed by leaps and bounds in the past some time. There has been significant growth in the fashion industry, a tremendous difference in sartorial and prebuilt wear and custom-made wear, leading to different possibilities. Women who wear leather jackets will now have a better option to look forward to. The trend is to get and buy custom-made leather jackets.
NFL3DPrint.com

The KAV 3D Printed Bike Helmet on Kickstarter

One area where we’ve seen a lot of 3D printing activity is in helmets. Now, KAV is joining the fray with a mass-customized, made-to-measure helmet. The company says that machine learning is used to take the measurements that you input and turn them into a custom design. It is unclear why they would use machine learning to do this. The company touts a “patented energy management system”, that leads to a “slimmer helmet” with less drag and which weighs 300 grams. The helmet is also said to drive away heat eight times better than foam helmets.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Wishlist: Artist 3D prints a custom Smash Bros. Crash Bandicoot amiibo

E3 2021 is a little over a week away. And with its impending start comes a flurry of predictions. One that is almost a guarantee is an announcement of the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter. What I and many others are hoping for is Crash Bandicoot. The marsupial is represented on Switch, after all. A gamer artist who would love that reveal decided to will it into existence with a 3D print of a Smash Bros. Crash Bandicoot amiibo.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Cobra Golf expands 3D-printed putter offering with King 3D Printed Putter Series

Back in 2020, Cobra Golf made a splash in announcing their foray into 3D-printed metal putters with the King SuperSport-35. Months later, Cobra is ready to unveil their complete line of 3D-printed putters. The King 3D Printed Series features three oversized models -- the GrandSport-35, the SuperNova and the Agera...
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Calipers Work Like Clockwork

Most of us use calipers when working with our 3D printers. Not [Albert]. He has a clockwork caliper design that he 3D printed. The STL is available for a few bucks, but you can see how it works in the video below. We don’t know how well it works, but we’ll stick with our digital calipers for now.
CarsTime Out Global

TfL’s electric scooter trial starts today

TfL’s new E-scooter rental scheme for central London is finally here. The initial trial starts today (Monday June 7) across an unspecified core of the capital’s boroughs (mysterious!), plus the City of London and Canary Wharf. It will involve three rental providers – Dott, Lime and Tier. The move comes...