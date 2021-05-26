Scotsman is a 3D-printed electric scooter custom made for your body size, riding style
Silicon Valley-based electric scooter brand Scotsman has a solution to the backorders and international shipping and production delays you may have experienced this past year. The company, known for Superstrata bike, will now offer 3D-printed unibody electric scooters created with a single pass of continuous carbon-fiber-thermoplastic composite. Each scooter frame is created without glue or assembly of parts, resulting in a lightweight but durable product with a customizable twist.www.msn.com