Bingham County, ID

Frost Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Areas with temperatures falling to as low as 34 degrees which may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Low-lying areas along and north of the Snake River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left outside uncovered.

American Falls, ID
Bingham County, ID
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayan, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Irwin, Alpine Campground, Smokey Canyon Mine, Freedom, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WIND GUSTS ASSOCIATED WITH WEAK SHOWERS MOVING EAST ACROSS THE INL TOWARD BLACKFOOT AND SHELLEY THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 530 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery indicated a storm moving east at 20 mph through the Highway 20 and 26 intersection near the main entrance to INL. Wind gusts of 40 mph were observed in the area and will likely spread east toward the Interstate 15 corridor between Blackfoot and Shelley through 630 PM MDT. Light rain and blowing dust will likely accompany the wind gust as it pushes east early this evening. Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Atomic City, Moreland, Rose, Taber and Groveland.
Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING EAST ACROSS INL TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery were showing a thunderstorm approximately 15 miles east of Southeast INL, moving east at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed with this cell as it moved east through INL and along Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. Individuals traveling along Highway 20 and those living near Idaho Falls should be prepared for strong gusty winds through 400 PM MDT as this cell moves through the region. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.
Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in frost formation. Best potential for widespread frost will be across the Upper Snake and Arco Desert. The rest of the area will likely see patchy frost formation. * WHERE...The Snake River plain, including the lava beds and the Mud Lake desert. * WHEN...From 3 AM until 9 AM MDT Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.