Frost Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE...NORTHWESTERN POWER...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN CASSIA...SOUTHWESTERN BINGHAM AND MINIDOKA COUNTIES At 736 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Taber to 14 miles north of Hazelton, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH