Frost Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG WINDS FROM THUNDERSTORMS MOVING EAST ACROSS INL TOWARD IDAHO FALLS THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, observations and satellite imagery were showing a thunderstorm approximately 15 miles east of Southeast INL, moving east at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were observed with this cell as it moved east through INL and along Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls. Individuals traveling along Highway 20 and those living near Idaho Falls should be prepared for strong gusty winds through 400 PM MDT as this cell moves through the region. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.