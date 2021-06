Yolo Audubon Society will offer a virtual program, “Members Memories: Short Stories and Illustrations of Birding during the 2020-21 Pandemic,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Yolo Audubon would like to celebrate those who found ways to continue their passion for birding during the pandemic. Club members have been invited to share photos, drawings and short stories with members and the general public. A slide show of the photos and drawings has been prepared and participants will describe their submittals to the group during the program. Birding adventures experienced from January 2020 to May 2021 are included.