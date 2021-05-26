Cancel
Montana State

Montana Adds 93 New COVID-19 Cases, 385,959 People are Fully Immunized

By Nick Chrestenson
930 AM KMPT
930 AM KMPT
 15 days ago
As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 111,454 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 93 new confirmed cases. There are currently 768 active cases in the state. 466 cases were reported last week and 505 cases were reported the week before. According to the Montana Department of...

Two Fatalities Confirmed at Stillwater Mine in Montana

Two fatalities have now been confirmed following an accident at the Stillwater Mine in Montana. Reports first came out Wednesday night that an accident took place. A spokesman for the Stillwater Mine released the following details:. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of two of our...
930 AM KMPT

NE Montana Treasure Trail, How’d It Go?

Last week we told you about the Northeast Montana Treasure Trail- 50 miles of garage sales stretching from Plentywood to Culbertson, Montana. A good road trip combined with some garage sales, I'd imagine folks would travel for this one. Yes they did. I got an update from Diane Spokli in...
930 AM KMPT

New Chairman Tackling Challenges at the Montana PSC

Jim Brown is new to the Montana Public Service Commission, but it looks like the commissioner from the Southwestern district is already looking to tackle the major issues head on. Brown was also chosen to serve as Chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission following his election to the office...
930 AM KMPT

Montana AG: Critical Race Theory Violates Discrimination Laws

The Montana Attorney General's office is now weighing in against "Critical Race Theory" being taught in Montana schools. This news comes after a request from Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) says Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a violation of both state and federal...
930 AM KMPT

Co. Atty. Investigating Attack on N. Cheyenne Councilwoman

The Yellowstone County Attorney's office is investigating an attack on a Northern Cheyenne Councilwoman in Billings. According to a GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Northern Cheyenne Tribal Councilwoman Silver Little Eagle (pictured above) was brutally attacked. Had she not been found by relatives, the authors of the GoFundMe page say she likely would have died from her injuries.
930 AM KMPT

Debating the “Plain Language” of Gun Rights in Montana

It's pretty obvious what the gun control crowd is doing here. The will of the people spoke loud and clear in the 2020 elections in Montana. They elected a Republican governor, senator, and sent huge GOP majorities to Helena for the legislative session. The Left's push for gun control was a major factor in the GOP victories.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateSidney Herald

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StateKULR8

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.