Description: The SureSwitch contactor, initially designed for air conditioning applications, has been designed with expanded coil voltage to now extend to refrigeration replacements, ranging from 24-240 V to also accommodate applications such as walk-ins, reach-in coolers, and beverage machines. SureSwitch features a microprocessor-controlled switching design to eliminate contact pitting and welding, which prevents buildup and can result in more than one million cycles when installed and used correctly to extend the life of the product. A completely sealed switched contact minimizes the chance of pests or debris damaging the contact, which contributes to the extended life. SureSwitch also incorporates compressor protection features such as short cycle timer delay, brownout protection, and random start delay.