Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $39.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 39.8 billion by 2026 from USD 28.1 billion in 2021, at a 7.2% CAGR.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market"

147 - Tables 45 - Figures 263 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116764589

The global prevalence of infectious diseases & onset of COVID-19 and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized POC testing and rising technological advancements are factors supporting the growth of this market. Growth opportunities in growing economies provide lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product & service segment, in 2020

Based on product & service, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. In 2020, the reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage drives the market growth of this segment.

POC testing segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type of testing, the market has been segmented into laboratory testing and POC testing. In 2020, the POC testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the need to closely monitor patient conditions and advantages such as faster diagnosis.

The COVID-19 segment accounted for the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market, by disease type segment, in 2020

Based on disease type, the market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, influenza, and other infectious diseases. In 2020, the COVID-19 disease type segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the increasing number of cases and the availability of many COVID-19 diagnostic tests are driving the growth of this market.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. Diagnostic laboratories command the major share of the market owing to increased test volume of infectious diseases and strengthening healthcare infrastructure for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116764589

North America is the largest regional market for infectious disease diagnostics market

The infectious disease diagnostic market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, the presence of many leading national clinical laboratories, and the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments.

The major players operating in this infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd( Switzerland), bioMérieux SA ( France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation(US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG ( Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN ( Netherlands), Grifols S.A. ( Spain), DiaSorin S.p.A ( Italy), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation ( Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), Genetic Signatures ( Australia), OraSure Technologies (US), Trinity Biotech Plc. ( Ireland), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US), Seegene Inc. ( South Korea), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US), ELITechGroup ( France), Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Trivitron Healthcare ( India), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India), InBios International, Inc. (US), and ABACUS Diagnostica Oy ( Finland).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=116764589

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Marketby Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026

Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Marketby Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (Hepatitis C, Influenza), Coagulation), Platform (Microfluidics, Immunoassay), Mode of Purchase (Prescription, OTC), Enduser (Hospital, e-comm, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2025

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/infectious-disease-diagnostics.asp

