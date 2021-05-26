Cancel
Chevron Updates Stockholders At Annual Meeting

By Business Wire
Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Get Report today provided an overview of the company's business priorities and outlook at its annual stockholders meeting, held virtually to provide convenient access for all stockholders and eliminate public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the significant costs associated with holding an in-person meeting.

For the past year, Chevron's portfolio showed resilience, adjusting to extreme market conditions to balance short-term cashflow with preserving long-term value.

"Chevron has navigated through the challenges of the last year better than most in our industry," said Michael Wirth, Chevron's chairman and CEO. "We're optimistic about the future as we work to deliver higher returns and lower carbon."

Chevron is taking action to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations and assets, increase the use of renewables and offsets in support of its business, and invest in low-carbon technologies to enable commercial solutions.

Wirth told stockholders about three core elements of Chevron's business strategy: consistency, preparation and adaptability.

"Consistent values, because the world changes, but our foundation doesn't. Staying prepared, because our business has cycles, and adaptive, because we live in a dynamic world."

Chevron's financial priorities remain consistent. First, protect the dividend, which is on track for the 34th consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout per share. Second, invest at a lower reinvestment rate because of vastly improved capital efficiency. Third, preserve the balance sheet, which led the industry before the pandemic and continues to do so today. Finally, when the first three priorities are met, Chevron has a track record of repurchasing shares, as it has done in 13 of the last 17 years.

"We're a company you can count on in good times and in tough ones," Wirth said.

The preliminary results from the meeting can be accessed online at chevron.com. Final voting results will be posted in the same location after they have been reported on a Form 8-K, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specific information about the proposals before Chevron stockholders this year may be found in the "Investors" section of the company's website under "Stockholder Services - Annual Meeting Materials."

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

NOTICE

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Please visit Chevron's website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com/investors, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chevron, Twitter: @Chevron, Facebook: www.facebook.com/chevron, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/chevron, where Chevron often discloses important information about the company, its business, and its results of operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for our products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc.; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 18 through 23 of the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005276/en/

New York City, NY
