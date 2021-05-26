CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors.

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yvette Cozier, Dr. Emerson Hall and Heidi Junk to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Louise Perkins, Chair of FSR's Board of Directors. "These highly respected and dedicated individuals bring decades of medical, nonprofit, and business expertise to the board. Their unique perspectives, leadership, and passion will clearly enhance the board and FSR's success."

Yvette Cozier, D.Sc., is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology, and the Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Boston University School of Public Health. She is also an Epidemiologist at the Slone Epidemiology Center at Boston University where she is an investigator on the Black Women's Health Study. She brings more than 40 years of professional experience in the medical community and has published dozens of peer-reviewed articles, including several analyses of perceived racism in relation to hypertension, breast cancer incidence, weight gain/obesity, and mortality. For the past several years, Dr. Cozier has focused on studying selected risk factors for sarcoidosis.

Emerson 'Randy' Hall, Jr. PhD, has a long professional career in strategic marketing and program effectiveness. Dr. Hall's expertise includes activating patient advocates, professional societies, thought leaders and other stakeholders to meet not-for-profit objectives. Previously, Dr. Hall has served on several nonprofit boards and held leadership positions at organizations including the National Medical Association, National Osteoporosis Foundation, St. Vincent's Hospital Network, American Diabetes Association, Association for Clinicians for the Underserved, Habitat for Humanity, Save The Children, Mentoring in Medicine, 100 Black Men of America, The Johns Hopkins University, and many more.

Heidi Junk is a business executive with more than 14 years of progressive experience running a major broadcast news bureau. As a certified executive leadership coach with SELAS SOLUTIONS, LLC., she coaches executives and emerging leaders across industries to enhance leadership by improving communication, cultivating relationships, reframing challenges, and tapping into authentic presence. Junk has been very involved with FSR since she became a Patient Advocate in 2018 and is also an active member on the John Hopkins Sarcoidosis Patient Advisory Board.

FSR's Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from the business, medical and patient communities. The board is responsible for the strategic direction of the foundation. Together with the organization's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of international sarcoidosis experts, the Board and SAB help advance FSR's mission by providing strategic advice on its scientific and research programs.

About Sarcoidosis Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org .

Media Contact Cathi Davis312-341-0500 ext 106 cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

Source: www.stopsarcoidosis.org

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-for-sarcoidosis-research-welcomes-three-new-members-to-its-board-of-directors-301300100.html

SOURCE Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research