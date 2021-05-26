Nourish RI wants to improve public health with small tax on sugar-sweetened beverage
The sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) tax would raise funds to address Rhode Island’s alarming rates of hunger and food insecurity, said Dr Amy Nunn, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Public Health Institute (RIPHI). The proposed legislation would “generate revenue that will be directed to address the hunger crisis many Rhode Island families are experiencing. Currently, one in four Rhode Island households do not receive adequate nutrition,” says RIPHI. “The revenue from this small 1.5 cent per ounce sugary drinks tax will be used to fund a Retail SNAP Incentive Program, which will provide low-income families with a 50% discount on their fresh fruit and vegetable purchases at retail grocery stores when they pay with their SNAP benefits.”upriseri.com