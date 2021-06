In New York, you can get almost anything back if you try. If you lose your wallet, you can buy a new wallet, go to the DMV to get a new license, and get replacement credit cards. If you lose a spouse, well, you can get yourself another one. And, as my mama once told me, there is nothing you can forget to pack for vacation that you can’t buy when you get there. Obviously, there are a few exceptions to this rule, but the most important exception is that you can never replace your time.