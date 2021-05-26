Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

GOGL - 2021 Annual General Meeting

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the " Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.
  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
  3. To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.
  4. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.
  5. To re-elect James O'Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.
  6. To re-elect Bjørn Tore Larsen as a Director of the Company.
  7. To re-elect Tor Svelland as a Director of the Company.
  8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.
  9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  10. To approve the reduction in Share Premium account.

Hamilton, BermudaMay 26, 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gogl#Pricewaterhousecoopers#The Board Of Directors#Annual General Meeting#Gogl#Par La Ville Place#Par La Ville Road#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Bermudamay#Casual Vacancies#Shareholders#Auditors#Remuneration#Financial Statements#4th Floor#Company#Share Premium Account#Fees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Montage Gold Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021, Hugh Stuart, Richard P. Clark, David Field, Kevin Ross, Peter Mitchell, and Alessandro Bitelli were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan and approved the implementation of a Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Livent Announces Commencement Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (LTHM) - Get Report ("Livent" or the "Company"), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value ("Common Stock"). In addition, Livent expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of Common Stock.
Henderson, NVPosted by
TheStreet

Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces Resignations Of Officers, Directors, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer

Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is excited to announce a change in management and has accepted the resignation of all officers, directors and corporate security, who are to be relieved of all duties effective immediately and will have no further involvement with the company in any capacity. Paul Bakajin is the new CEO and Director of the company as of January 4, 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Result of AGM

Blackfinch Spring VCT plc (the "Company") At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday 9 June 2021 at 10.00am, the following resolutions were duly passed. 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Altitude International Issues Shareholder Update

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement can be attributed to Greg Breunich, CEO of Altitude International (OTCB: ALTD). Six months in as CEO, I'm pleased to report Altitude is on the rise, initiating many of the agenda items slated for the post Breunich Holdings Inc (BHI)/Altitude merger. BHI quickly raised the capital needed to support the process. The 2019-2020 Audits of BHI are completed, with Q1-2021 scheduled to conclude before June end. Documents are in draft mode targeting July or sooner for commencement of the new Altitude operations, including Altitude Wellness, Trident Water, Club Med Academies Tennis-Golf-Academic schools, CMA Soccer, and NVL Volleyball Academy, Six Log Cleaning and Sanitation and of course the Altitude Chamber Technology. Collectively Altitude International Holdings Inc will essentially reinvent itself as a high-performance business comprising multiple scalable related revenue streams in sports, education, and associated technologies.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Sagen MI Canada Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagen MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC.PR.A) announced at its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 10, 2020 the resolutions proposed in the Company's proxy circular were carried. The detailed results are as follows. 1. Election of each of the following...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages RLX Technology Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - RLX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the American Depository Shares ("ADSs") of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on or about January 22, 2021. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021.
EconomyCision

Report from Annual General Meeting in Intervacc

Intervacc AB (publ) has held its Annual General Meeting (”AGM”) on Wednesday 9 June 2021, at which the following resolutions were made. Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Annual General Meeting was held only by postal voting and thus without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CMC Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Aurora, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.
EconomyShareCast

Publication of General Meeting Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 9...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend IMV Shareholders Vote For All Director Nominees At The Upcoming Annual General And Special Meeting

IMV Inc. ("IMV" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, will hold its 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") by way of a Virtual only meeting on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.
Marketsmorningstar.com

Cevian Capital Holds 4.95% Shareholding in Aviva

Activist investor Cevian Capital Partners Ltd. on Tuesday said that it now owns 4.95% of Aviva PLC's issued share capital, and that the London-listed insurance company should be able to return around five billion pounds ($7.09 billion) of excess capital to shareholders next year. Cevian Capital, which describes itself as...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

NexGen To Webcast Annual General Meeting And Presentation By Management On June 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company")(TSX: NXE) (NXE) - Get Report announces that due to COVID-19 protocols, the Company will be providing a webcast facility, in addition to the previously announced teleconference facility and is encouraging participants to follow the conduct of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") via these facilities and not in person.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Oslo, 7 June 2021: The shareholders of Adevinta ASA (the "Company") are hereby given notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 29 June 2021, at 16:00 CEST to be held at the premises of Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS at Tjuvholmen allÃ© 16 in Oslo.Â
Marketsdallassun.com

Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2021 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at seven and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 24, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 3, 2024.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Liberty Global To Hold Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the...