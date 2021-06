Oprah Winfrey? Never heard of her, claimed Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, in a new interview with The Telegraph. Prince Edward, the son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, spoke to the outlet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very candid interview with Oprah, in which the couple claimed that the royal family did not support Meghan after she asked for mental health help. In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the family made a comment about how "dark" their son, Archie Harrison, would be before his birth. In response to the interview, the royal family said in a statement,...