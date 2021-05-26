Cancel
As widely expected, Themis Klarides to formally 'consider' a run for governor

By Julia Bergman
newmilfordspectrum.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThemis Klarides, the former Republican leader of the state House of Representatives who didn’t run for re-election last year so she could run for governor, announced Wednesday she is taking a first step toward the higher office. Klarides, a delegate for former President Donald Trump in 2016 but not in...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com
Madison, CTdarientimes.com

Still undecided for governor, Themis Klarides launches campaign website

Themis Klarides, the former House minority leader, took another step toward running for governor on Saturday, launching her campaign website a month after filing documents indicating that she may be self-funding her candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. The Themis2022.com website will be a place for voters...
ElectionsSFGate

Harvard professor formally announces run for governor

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University professor Danielle Allen pledged to “accelerate the pace of change" Tuesday when she officially kicked off her campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor of Massachusetts. Allen is the first Black woman to run for governor in a major political party in state history. “Imagine...
Massachusetts Statenewbostonpost.com

Sonia Chang-Diaz Announces Run for Governor of Massachusetts

It’s official: state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz (D-Jamaica Plain) is running for governor of Massachusetts. Diaz is the third Democrat to announce a run for what is currently Governor Charlie Baker’s corner office in the Massachusetts State House. The others are Harvard political scientist Danielle Allen and former state Senator Benjamin Downing (D-Pittsfield).
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Chang-Diaz to run for governor in 2022

Sonia Chang-Diaz, the first Latina elected to the Massachusetts Senate, has set her sights on the office around the corner. The Jamaica Plain Democrat on Wednesday said she’s seeking the governor’s suite in 2022. Her campaign launched a video and fundraising appeal that took aim at “insiders” on Beacon Hill,...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Anthony Bland affirms plan to run for governor

Anthony Bland, a Little Rock teacher and minister, said he’ll formally announce as a Democratic candidate for governor at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hot Springs. He was the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018. (I left “lieutenant” out of the original post.) His announcement today said:. Many of The...
Waterloo, IAlittlevillagemag.com

State Rep. Ras Smith is running for governor

Rep. Ras Smith announced on Tuesday he is running for Iowa governor in 2022. “Iowans deserve a governor who will embrace the challenges of today as opportunities to lead tomorrow,” the Waterloo Democrat said in social media posts announcing his candidacy. “A governor that, when the days get long, will have your back. We deserve a government that is worthy of our work.”
Butler, PAwbut.com

Sen. Laughlin From Erie Exploring Run For Governor

A state senator from Erie is the latest Republican that is exploring a run for governor. Dan Laughlin announced he is forming an exploratory committee to run for his party’s nomination next year. He describes himself as a center-right conservative who says his agenda is focused on “practical solutions and...
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kulla announces run for governor

Yamhill County commissioner launches campaign promising to bring people together. The first Democrat to announce his candidacy for Oregon governor has emerged: Yamhill County commissioner Casey Kulla. A farmer in Yamhill County since 2006 and member of the Board of Commissioners since 2018, Kulla is seeking the governor's office in...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Georgia StateMSNBC

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Georgia over its recent voting rights changes. While the case is obviously directed at the Georgia lawmakers who passed the new restrictions and the governor who signed them into law, a broader challenge was also quietly being announced by the judge-turned-attorney general.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

In Penn’s Woods: Pennsylvania Election Law Reform

Three turbulent streams are converging to create election-law reform in Pennsylvania. The first originates from the untruth that the presidential election was crooked. This lie has been debunked in every format to which it has been exposed to cross-examination. The second stream arises from another lie that every Republican measure...