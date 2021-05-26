Authorities identified 28-year-old Kelley Reid Spencer who was killed in multi-vehicle crash in Reseda (Reseda, CA)

Authorities named 28-year-old Kelley Reid Spencer of Woodland Hills who lost his life in a multi-vehicle collision in Reseda on Sunday.

The incident took place at about 8:05 p.m. at Corbin Avenue and Saticoy Street. On arrival, authorities declared Spencer deceased. According to reports, Spencer was driving a black BMW M3 northbound on Corbin Avenue. A male juvenile driving a black 2015 Mini Cooper convertible was also northbound on Corbin Avenue whose name was not released.

Police released a statement that both cars were traveling at a high rate of speed. Troopers mentioned that “The Mini Cooper collided into a black 2013 Kia Optima that had negotiated a right turn from westbound Saticoy Street to northbound Corbin Avenue,”. “The black Kia was pushed into opposing lanes of traffic as a result of the collision with the Mini Cooper,” “The Kia then collided with a gray 2016 Volkswagen Golf sedan that was traveling southbound Corbin Avenue.”

Spencer lost control of his vehicle, veered, crossed into opposing lanes of traffic, and crashed into a blue 2008 Chevy Silverado that was heading southbound Corbin Avenue. The force of the collision between the BMW and the Chevy caused the Chevy to crash into parked vehicles and the BMW broke, killing the driver.

The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries while the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado suffered serious injuries and medics transported him to a hospital. The driver of the Kia, along with a passenger, sustained minimal injuries and the driver of the Volkswagen also received minor injuries. Authorities are investigating if the BMW driver was racing with another driver at the time of the crash.

