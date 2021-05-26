Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Authorities identified 28-year-old Kelley Reid Spencer who was killed in multi-vehicle crash in Reseda (Reseda, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LslI_0aC7swLB00
Authorities identified 28-year-old Kelley Reid Spencer who was killed in multi-vehicle crash in Reseda (Reseda, CA)

Authorities named 28-year-old Kelley Reid Spencer of Woodland Hills who lost his life in a multi-vehicle collision in Reseda on Sunday.

The incident took place at about 8:05 p.m. at Corbin Avenue and Saticoy Street. On arrival, authorities declared Spencer deceased. According to reports, Spencer was driving a black BMW M3 northbound on Corbin Avenue. A male juvenile driving a black 2015 Mini Cooper convertible was also northbound on Corbin Avenue whose name was not released.

Police released a statement that both cars were traveling at a high rate of speed. Troopers mentioned that “The Mini Cooper collided into a black 2013 Kia Optima that had negotiated a right turn from westbound Saticoy Street to northbound Corbin Avenue,”. “The black Kia was pushed into opposing lanes of traffic as a result of the collision with the Mini Cooper,” “The Kia then collided with a gray 2016 Volkswagen Golf sedan that was traveling southbound Corbin Avenue.”

Spencer lost control of his vehicle, veered, crossed into opposing lanes of traffic, and crashed into a blue 2008 Chevy Silverado that was heading southbound Corbin Avenue. The force of the collision between the BMW and the Chevy caused the Chevy to crash into parked vehicles and the BMW broke, killing the driver.

The driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries while the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado suffered serious injuries and medics transported him to a hospital. The driver of the Kia, along with a passenger, sustained minimal injuries and the driver of the Volkswagen also received minor injuries. Authorities are investigating if the BMW driver was racing with another driver at the time of the crash.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading auto accident attorneys in the California region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Golf#Cars#Killed Crash#Local Accident#Chevrolet Silverado#Traffic Police#City Police#Reseda Lrb Reseda#Kia#The Mini Cooper#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Chevy Silverado#Multi Vehicle Crash#28 Year Old Kelley#Southbound Corbin Avenue#Northbound Corbin Avenue#Westbound Saticoy Street#Woodland Hills#Troopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Volkswagen
Related
Ottawa County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Authorities identify 2 men killed in fiery semi tanker crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men killed after a semi tanker truck overturned on a western Michigan highway and was struck by another vehicle. Charles Fletcher, 48, of Standish, was driving the truck and Lawrence Green, 58, of Kentwood, was driving the second vehicle, the Ottawa...
Saratoga Springs, UTksl.com

16-year-old killed in Saratoga Springs crash is identified

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 16-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday after a driver allegedly ran a red light and struck the teenager's car, Saratoga Springs police said. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson said it was about 2 p.m. when police received several calls about a traffic accident at Harvest Hills and Redwood Road.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident injured 47-year-old Eliseo Dumalo and 43-year-old Christopher Butler on I-90 (Spokane, WA)

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Eliseo Dumalo of Cheney, and 43-year-old Christopher Butler sustained injuries following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 90. The incident happened at around 5 p.m., wherein eight vehicles were involved. 33-year-old Camilla Zachary from Spokane on her Ford Explorer was eastbound on Interstate 90. She hit the median and pushed the barrier into westbound traffic. Four children were in her vehicle ranging from 2 to 12 years old when the crash took place.
Lakewood, CAmynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lakewood

Two people were killed and three others injured, at least one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in Lakewood Friday evening. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Street, near Gondar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One victim was taken to...
Jackson, MSWLBT

90-year-old woman among those killed in multi-car crash on W Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed and multiple were injured after a wreck in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Jackson police reported two confirmed fatalities due to the crash. Four people were injured, 3 critically. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified those killed as 90-year-old Susie Mason and 62-year-old James Burton.
Sparks, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 63-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on I-80 near Sparks Boulevard (Sparks, NV)

On Monday morning, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on eastbound I-80 in Sparks. The fatal incident took place shortly before 7 a.m. Sparks Fire treated the man, who was identified as a 63-year Reno resident. On arrival, medics rushed the victim to a local hospital where he later died. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

A 39-year-old Western Mass man was killed when his motorcycle went off the roadway. Hampshire County resident Gregory J. Papageorge was killed around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads in Hatfield, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. Investigators said Papageorge,...