Girls Lacrosse hosted the Woburn Tanners on Thursday, June 10 at the Marshall Simonds Middle School Brush Field. In the first period, the Tanners had 5 goals, while the Red Devils with 1. Burlington caught up to the Tanners in the second with an additional 6 goals. At the half it was 8 to 7 Woburn. The Tanners momentum stayed in tacked as they added another 4 goals to the board, Burlington got their final three goals in the third. 12-10 at the end of the third. The tanners added one more goal in the fourth. The Red Devils lost the game 13-10.