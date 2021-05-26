Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Government Of Canada Announces Funding For COVID-19 Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites In Nova Scotia

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working with all partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own.

Today,

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced $4.2 million to operate safe voluntary isolation sites in Nova Scotia. These sites help those who have COVID-19, or have been exposed to it, access safe isolation accommodations to keep themselves and their community safe.

Voluntary isolation sites reduce the risks of spreading the virus among household contacts in situations where individuals are faced with crowded housing and do not have an alternative. These sites are one of the rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program directly supports cities, municipalities and health regions that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program provide an accessible location where individuals can safely self-isolate for the required period. Local public health officials determine eligible individuals who may be offered the option to transfer to the isolation site on a voluntary basis to keep them and their household contacts safe during an outbreak in their community.

Quotes

"Helping people to self-isolate when they don't have the means to do so where they live is an important way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This funding will help Nova Scotia continue to operate safe, voluntary isolation sites in their communities by reducing transmission of the virus."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu Minister of Health

"Self-isolation remains one of the most effective tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. The funding for safe voluntary sites will provide Nova Scotians with safe, accessible locations to adequately self-isolate to protect themselves and their loved ones."

"We want to eliminate barriers that can make it difficult for some Nova Scotians to properly self-isolate. We know that self-isolation is an important public health measure that limits the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our province. By increasing access to safe places to self-isolate, we are in turn protecting families and communities."

The Honourable Zach Churchill Minister of the Department of Health and Wellness, Government of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

  • $4.2 million is being provided to the Province of Nova Scotia for the operation of several sites totalling 60 rooms across the province.
  • As part of Canada's rapid response tools against the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is providing a total of $100 million in funding to municipalities and health regions to establish Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites across the country.
  • To date, the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites program is providing approximately $88.4 million to support projects in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia, which totals approximately 2,150 rooms in Ontario, 300 spaces in Saskatchewan, and 60 rooms in Nova Scotia.
  • Since the first site opened in Toronto in September 2020, approximately 6,150 individuals have sought access and support through one of the federally-funded voluntary isolation sites across the country.
  • Regular monitoring and reporting of safe voluntary isolation sites will be conducted in coordination with local public health officials.
  • The sharing of best practices will be encouraged among the selected isolation sites to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the individuals who access them.
  • To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Patty Hajdu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontario#Funding Conditions#Community Health#Cnw#Canadians#Minister Of Health#Program#Nova Scotians#The Government Of Canada#Voluntary Isolation Sites#Safe Voluntary Sites#Health Regions#Municipalities#Housing Conditions#Eligible Individuals#Cities#Saskatchewan#Barriers#Coordination#Halifax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Government of Canada Regional Relief and Recovery Fund Saving Tourism Jobs in the Prairies

Over $8.4 million in funding to support one of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Tourism has been among the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the unique challenges presented by shutdowns and travel restrictions. Across Western Canada, tourism generates $13.6 billion in economic activity and supports 230,600 jobs, employing a higher proportion of women, youth, and Indigenous people than most other industries. From the outset, the Government of Canada has taken action to help tourism businesses and others survive the pandemic and position them for success when safety restrictions are lifted and the economy recovers.
Economymountainviewtoday.ca

Nova Scotia companies chosen to help build Canada's first commercial spaceport

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia company planning to build Canada's first commercial spaceport announced on Wednesday some of the firms it has chosen to design and construct its proposed launch pad. Maritime Launch Services says it picked Strum Consulting, Stantec, Nova Construction and St. Francis Xavier University, among other organizations,...
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Government of Canada COVID-19 update for Indigenous Peoples and communities

May 26, 2021 — Ottawa, Traditional unceded Algonquin Territory, Ontario — Indigenous Services Canada. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is committed to supporting Indigenous communities in their response to COVID-19 and is working closely with Indigenous organizations and provincial and territorial governments. With warmer weather approaching and more people spending time...
Public HealthNarcity

Canada Has Officially Decided That It's Safe To Mix & Match Some COVID-19 Vaccines

Canada is updating its guidelines when it comes to mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's leading public health officials. On Tuesday, June 1, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo confirmed that Canadians will be able to combine AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses interchangeably in certain situations.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Funds 117 Innovative Projects Across Canada To Advance Groundbreaking Research

New Frontiers in Research Fund 2020 Exploration grants target high-risk, high-reward and interdisciplinary research. OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF) 2020 Exploration competition has awarded funds to support 117 research projects across Canada that bring diverse disciplines together in pursuit of breakthrough ideas and high-reward outcomes. The NFRF program, a federal research funding initiative, mobilizes cutting-edge interdisciplinary, international, and transformative research that strengthens Canadian innovation and benefits Canadians.
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

Nova Scotia has 50 doses of a potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19, so why hasn’t it been used?

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing. In November 2020, Health Canada authorized the sale and use of bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older (at least 40 kg) with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are not yet hospitalized but are at high risk of progressing to that stage. 1It purchased 26,000 doses of the drug therapy at a cost of US $1,250 per dose and shipped 17,000 of them directly to the provinces and territories, and to the Public Health of Canada’s National Emergency Stockpile. The remainder is available for shipping upon request.
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

15 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Friday, June 4

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing. Nova Scotia has announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, June 3). Of today’s new cases, nine are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — six are close contacts of previously...
Economyipolitics.ca

Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, mostly in Ontario and Nova Scotia

For the second straight month, the Canadian economy lost jobs, as pandemic restrictions continued to cool the country’s labour market. Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, a monthly report on employment gains and losses, showed the economy shed 68,000 jobs in May, slightly increasing the unemployment rate to 8.2 per cent from 8.1 per cent in April, when the economy lost 207,000 jobs.
AmericasBusiness Insider

The Government of Canada and Mitacs announce $2.5M in funding for student internships to drive innovation

Graduate and post-graduate student research interns will work on the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) collaborative research and development programs. OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and Mitacs announced they are investing $2.5 million over five years, to support 250 graduate and post-graduate student internships to support the NRC's Challenge and Supercluster support programs.
Public Healthbattlefordsnow.com

Health Canada regulates UV, ozone devices it says could pose risk to people

OTTAWA — Health Minister Patty Hajdu is regulating UV-emitting and ozone-producing cleaning devices she says pose a significant risk to Canadians and don’t live up to their claims that they can help kill viruses like the one that causes COVID-19. Hajdu signed an interim order Monday requiring devices like UV wands and UV cellphone sanitizers, which emit ultraviolet radiation or generate ozone, to apply for authorization under the Pest Control Products Act.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Canada and FCM invest in asset management in New Brunswick communities

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social, and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.