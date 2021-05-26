Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corelight Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Apex Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight , provider of the industry's first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, today announced the winners of its first annual Apex Awards. Designed to identify, acknowledge and honor unique customer use cases, the Corelight Apex Awards recognize organizations that have prioritized network evidence in helping to root out threats using Corelight sensors.

Winners have been selected across six categories, including a Zeek® Community Champion award recognizing an individual that has contributed to furthering Zeek knowledge and adoption in the open source community.

"As more attackers evade detection technologies, enterprise security teams are adopting data-driven strategies that let them investigate events that may go back years in time, with both the network and cloud as critical elements of their data strategy," said Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight. "The Corelight Apex Awards showcase cutting-edge examples of evidence-based network detection and response measures used by some of the most well-respected organizations across industries. Corelight is fortunate to be partnering with these customers and we are honored to recognize their efforts with these awards."

Corelight is pleased to announce the 2021 Corelight Apex Awards winners:

  • Best Commercial Enterprise Use Case (two winners were tied):
  • Multinational consumer credit reporting agency
  • Best Higher Education Use Case:
  • Best Public Sector Use Case:
  • Global risk/compliance auditing firm for a large North American public sector client
  • Best Early Adopter
  • Premier asset management firm
  • Zeek Community Champion:
  • Fatema Bannat Wala, ESnet and Zeek Leadership Team

"All of these winners have made incredible contributions to Corelight and to the Zeek community as a whole, but I would like to highlight two winners in particular: the work that Fatema has done for Zeek as our Zeek Community Champion, and the contributions of the team at the University of Texas at Austin ISO, who have been named Best Polaris Project Partner," said Dr. Vern Paxson, Corelight co-founder and chief scientist, and creator of Zeek. "Fatema has been an exemplary champion for Zeek over the last several years. From speaking at ZeekWeek to creating Zeek tutorials and countless other community advocacy activities, she has demonstrated the value of open source and the benefits it can bring to security teams around the world.

"Further, the team at the University of Texas at Austin ISO's collaborative work with the Corelight research team has demonstrated the value of Corelight - not only in finding malicious activity, but also debugging and understanding the network in great detail, allowing for improvements to be well-informed," continued Paxson. "The nature and diversity of university network traffic has been invaluable in helping us to develop and prove out new analysis techniques."

For more information about the Corelight Apex Awards, visit our awards page .

About CorelightCorelight gives defenders unparalleled insight into networks to help them protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. The company has received investment support from Accel, General Catalyst, Insight Partners and Osage University Partners. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corelight-announces-winners-of-the-inaugural-apex-awards-301300074.html

SOURCE Corelight, Inc.

