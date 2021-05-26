Stikeman Elliott Welcomes Amelie Metivier As A Partner In The Corporate Group In Montréal

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Stikeman Elliott is pleased to announce that Amelie Metivier has joined the firm as a Partner in the Montréal office's Corporate Group. Amelie brings over 15 years of extensive experience working with clients on high-profile corporate transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amelie to the team", said Montréal Managing Partner, Warren Katz. "She is highly regarded for her outstanding track record of bringing exceptional expertise and value to clients on significant domestic and cross-border transactions. Her addition to the team will provide even greater depth to our strong corporate practice".

Well-recognized by clients, peers and legal directories for her corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and securities expertise, Amelie regularly acts for industry-leading listed companies, underwriters and investors in connection with public offerings, bought-deal transactions, cross-border offerings and private placement transactions. She also frequently advises on continuous disclosure obligations, corporate governance matters and other ongoing securities law questions.

"I am excited and honoured to join Stikeman Elliott's corporate team" stated Amelie. "Over the years, I have worked closely with the Montréal team on many M&A and capital markets transactions, and as a result of that long history, it feels like I'm already a long-standing member of the team."

Working with Stikeman Elliott is synonymous with working with the most knowledgeable lawyers in Canadian business law. The firm's national Corporate Group is highly regarded by Canadian and global directories for working on the biggest and most complex mergers and acquisitions and securities Canadian and cross-border transactions.

