Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stikeman Elliott Welcomes Amelie Metivier As A Partner In The Corporate Group In Montréal

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Stikeman Elliott is pleased to announce that Amelie Metivier has joined the firm as a Partner in the Montréal office's Corporate Group. Amelie brings over 15 years of extensive experience working with clients on high-profile corporate transactions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amelie to the team", said Montréal Managing Partner, Warren Katz. "She is highly regarded for her outstanding track record of bringing exceptional expertise and value to clients on significant domestic and cross-border transactions. Her addition to the team will provide even greater depth to our strong corporate practice".

Well-recognized by clients, peers and legal directories for her corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and securities expertise, Amelie regularly acts for industry-leading listed companies, underwriters and investors in connection with public offerings, bought-deal transactions, cross-border offerings and private placement transactions. She also frequently advises on continuous disclosure obligations, corporate governance matters and other ongoing securities law questions.

"I am excited and honoured to join Stikeman Elliott's corporate team" stated Amelie. "Over the years, I have worked closely with the Montréal team on many M&A and capital markets transactions, and as a result of that long history, it feels like I'm already a long-standing member of the team."

Working with Stikeman Elliott is synonymous with working with the most knowledgeable lawyers in Canadian business law. The firm's national Corporate Group is highly regarded by Canadian and global directories for working on the biggest and most complex mergers and acquisitions and securities Canadian and cross-border transactions.

About Stikeman Elliott Stikeman Elliott LLP is a global leader in Canadian business law, offering creative solutions to clients across Canada and around the world. The firm provides the highest quality counsel and decisive advice through offices located in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, New York, London and Sydney. With an exceptional track record on multijurisdictional matters across Canada, in the U.S. and internationally, Stikeman Elliott ranks as a top firm in its primary practice areas, including mergers and acquisitions, securities, litigation and dispute resolution, banking and finance, competition and foreign investment, tax, restructuring, energy, real estate, project development, employment and labour, and pensions.

SOURCE Stikeman Elliott LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Finance#Mergers And Acquisitions#Global Finance#Canada#Cnw#Montr Al Managing Partner#National Corporate Group#Source Stikeman Elliott#Canadian Business Law#Creative Solutions#Securities#Ottawa#Disclosure#Cross Border Offerings#Real Estate#Toronto#London#Calgary#Montreal#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Sydney
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessprovokemedia.com

Instinctif Hires Tim McCall To Lead Capital Markets Team

LONDON — Instinctif Partners has hired MHP’s Tim McCall to head the firm’s UK capital markets team. In the managing partner role, McCall will focus on leading the capital markets team’s growth in business and stature in the market. McCall brings to Instinctif more than 20 years of experience working...
Economynevadabusiness.com

Opiniion Partners with WestCorp Management Group

Lindon, Utah – Opiniion, a leading resident feedback platform, has partnered with WestCorp. Management Group, a nationwide full-service property management firm. The partnership has. been influential in obtaining and increasing WestCorp’s properties’ ratings and improving. communication with their residents. WestCorp has utilized the resident feedback gathered. through Opiniion’s platform to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics And Agency Sid Lee Win The First-Ever Inclusivity, Diversity And Equity In Advertising (IDEA) Competition

Cheekbone Beauty awarded $1 million worth of media inventory for its "Right the Story" campaign in support of Indigenous communities. TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today, from its Upfront 21 presentation, that Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics and its agency Sid Lee have won the Institute of Communications Agencies' (ICA) inaugural Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity in Advertising (IDEA) competition, held in partnership with Bell Media. This year's focus was on campaigns highlighting Indigenous communities with the winner awarded $1 million worth of inventory on Bell Media platforms. This year's winner is the Indigenous-owned Cheekbone Beauty, whose mission is to help Indigenous youth see and feel their impact in the world while creating sustainable colour cosmetics.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BORN Group To Power Leading Cannabis Marketplace, Everscore

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group ( www.borngroup.com), an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production, and eCommerce services, is thrilled to announce their partnership with Everscore , a new cannabis marketplace that connects curious consumers to innovative brands and products. "BORN Group emerged as...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deputy Locks-in GTM Leadership Team, Appoints Eventbrite, ServiceTitan And Sitetracker Alums

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deputy, the scheduling software company helping over 260,000 businesses worldwide manage their workforce, announces the addition of three new senior leadership hires. Nicole Brambila, Vach Hovsepyan and Brett Chester will help spearhead the company's aggressive global expansion efforts to empower small and middle-market business owners to master the art of employee scheduling. The company has introduced safer scheduling solutions for today's modern workforce in the last year, partnering with customers like Ace Hardware, Dutch Bros and Peloton to usher in efficiency and facilitate a healthier work environment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Immersive Group Gaming Platform, Electric Gamebox Raises $11 Million In Series A2

DALLAS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Gamebox , the immersive group gaming platform reinventing how video games are played, announced today its $11 million Series A2 funding round, bringing total investments in the company to over $25M. Led by Philian, with participation from Brookfield Asset Management through its Retail Revitalization program, Index Ventures, and ActivumSG, this round will support the company's bold expansion in the US and UK including 100 new locations over the next two years and 1,000+ locations by 2026.
BusinessTroy Record

KPS Capital Partners To Acquire Siderforgerossi Group S.p.A.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Siderforgerossi Group, S.p.A. ("Siderforgerossi" or the "Company"), a global manufacturer of large diameter forged products. Upon completion of the transaction, Siderforgerossi will become the fifth acquisition completed by KPS Special Situations Mid-Cap Fund (the "Mid-Cap Fund") and KPS' second Mid-Cap Fund acquisition in Italy in 2021.
BusinessTimes Union

NFP Welcomes Marc Tauber to Financial Institutions Group

Hire reflects company’s commitment to enhancing value for clients with focused expertise. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Marc Tauber has joined the company as a senior vice president within its Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

1E CEO And Founder Sumir Karayi And Fernando Chueca, A Managing Director With Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CTEP), Celebrate Carlyle's Acquisition Of 1E (Photo: Business Wire)

1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM) 1, today announced that The Carlyle Group (CG) - Get Report, a global investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the company. Founder and CEO, Sumir Karayi will retain a significant minority stake and remain CEO of the company. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Prof. Ying Kong as an independent director, effective June 9, 2021. Prof. Kong will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Also effective June 9, 2021, Mr. Zhigang Du resigned as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board for personal reasons. In addition, Mr. Zhiping Peng stepped down as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board. And Mr. Chaohui Chen stepped down as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Mr. Zhiping Peng will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board, and Mr. Chaohui Chen will continue to serve as a director of the Board.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kin Fund Services Acquires Company Secretarial Business

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin Fund Services ( www.kinfundservices.com) has acquired Company Secretarial business Derringtons for an undisclosed sum. The deal adds to Kin's existing service lines of 3 rd party fund management, fund administration and compliance consultancy. Established in 2006, Derringtons provides a broad range Company Secretarial...
Emeryville, CAbio-medicine.org

Inflect Health Welcomes New Corporate Venture Capital Manager Bart Emery

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 09, 2021. Inflect Health, the new nationwide, multispecialty investment and innovation hub formed by Vituity, today welcomes healthcare startup and venture capital professional Bart Emery as its new Corporate Venture Capital Manager. Bart will be responsible for growing Inflect Health’s investment platform, engaging the broader entrepreneurial community and supporting innovative companies solving healthcare’s biggest challenges.
Businessaustinnews.net

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ('LPC') has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Pritzker Organization Buys $100M Stake in Steward Partners

The Pritzker Organization, the private investment firm for one of the wealthiest families in the U.S. and heirs to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, took a minority stake in Steward Partners, an employee-owned wealth management firm associated with Raymond James Financial Services. The purchase comes with two seats on Steward Partners’ board of directors, according to a news release.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of QTS Realty Trust - QTS

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating QTS Realty Trust ("QTS" or the "Company") ( QTS) relating to its proposed acquisition by Blackstone Group. Under the terms of the agreement, QTS shareholders will receive $78.00 in cash per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GeoPark Announces Appointment Of An Independent Chair And Nomination Of A New Independent Director To Its Board

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (GPRK) - Get Report, a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced the appointment of an independent chair and the nomination of a new independent member of the Board for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on July 15, 2021. These changes further strengthen the Company's governance profile and create a majority independent and more diverse Board of Directors.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Enters into Capital Markets Advisory Agreement with Belair Capital Advisors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EnerDynamic' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar technologies, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Belair Capital Advisors Inc. ('Belair'), a leading capital markets advisory firm servicing companies across the North American markets. Belair will provide investor relations and advisory services to EnerDynamic, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') approval.
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Summary Of Global Executive Moves In Global Wealth Management - April 2021

There were a number of high-profile changes, such as a raft of senior appointments at Citi Private Bank, and the sudden departure of the CEO at Denmark's Danske Bank. EFG International announced that Dr Spiro J Latsis, who founded EFG Group in the 1980s, had not to stand for re-election its annual meeting. Dr NiccolÃ² H Burki, vice chair of the board of directors, also did not stand for re-election. Dr John S Latsis, principal representative of the Latsis family, remained on the board. He has been a member since 2018 and is a major shareholder.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Safety National Signs O’Grady; MMC’s McMillan Joins AIG Investor Relations

O’Grady Joins Safety National’s Large Casualty Unit. Safety National announced that Tim O’Grady joined the company as vice president for underwriting in the company’s large casualty division, which is responsible for large deductible workers’ compensation, commercial auto and commercial general liability coverage distribution. With nearly 30 years of industry experience,...
Businessthepaypers.com

SKB banka, member of OTP Group, partners with Backbase

Slovenia-based SKB banka (SKB) has announced its partnership with Engagement Banking technology provider, Backbase, to accelerate its digital transformation. The partnership will see SKB adopting Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, enabling it to provide digital banking and digital sales solutions to its retail, SME and corporate banking customers, enabling frictionless self-service and digital onboarding capabilities.