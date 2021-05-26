Foster + Partners' new residential-led masterplan for Bangkok features a large forest at its center

Foster + partners completes a new global headquarters for the PGA TOUR in ponte vedra beach, florida. situated among the natural wetlands of TPC sawgrass, the project will bring the entire organization under one roof for the first time. the building offers an innovative vision for a workplace in a post-pandemic world, focusing on health and well-being. the design blurs the boundaries between the lush landscape and the interior spaces with shaded outdoor terraces and generous amenities that embrace new ways of working and collaborating.