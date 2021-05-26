Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Foster + Partners' new residential-led masterplan for Bangkok features a large forest at its center

worldarchitecture.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFoster + Partners has revealed design for a new residential-led masterplan for Bangkok, which will feature a large forest at its center. Called The Forestias, the masterplan will be located on the outskirts of Bangkok and will be "the pioneering development" that addresses the growing disconnect between contemporary city life and family traditions, underpinned by the idea of health and wellbeing.

worldarchitecture.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Bangkok#Design#Aspen#Foster Partners#F P#Thai#Whizdom#Mulberry Grove#Mulberry Grove Villas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
World
News Break
Housing
Country
Thailand
Related
WorldTime Out Global

Best libraries and learning centers in Bangkok

Sure, iPads and other electronic gadgets may be more convenient to handle and lug around than physical books. For bookworms, however, nothing compares to the feel of bound paper or the thrill of turning a dog-eared page. This is why going to a library to browse through a selection of hard-bound tomes and paperbacks never loses its charm.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

foster and partners completes new, light-filled headquarters in florida for PGA TOUR

Foster + partners completes a new global headquarters for the PGA TOUR in ponte vedra beach, florida. situated among the natural wetlands of TPC sawgrass, the project will bring the entire organization under one roof for the first time. the building offers an innovative vision for a workplace in a post-pandemic world, focusing on health and well-being. the design blurs the boundaries between the lush landscape and the interior spaces with shaded outdoor terraces and generous amenities that embrace new ways of working and collaborating.
Home & GardenDezeen

Foster + Partners tops PGA Tour HQ with "generous overhanging roof"

British studio Foster + Partners has completed an office building for the PGA Tour in Florida, which has been topped with an oversized roof. The headquarters for the PGA Tour was built near natural wetlands alongside the Ponte Vedra Sawgrass golf course, which hosts The Players Championship annually. The 187,000...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Construction is Beginning on ‘Shenzhen Terraces’ That Fuse City With Park

After winning first place in an international design competition, MVRDV’s Shenzhen Terraces has just begun construction. The new project will support the bustling Shenzhen University neighborhood in Longgang District by introducing incredible new programs in a sustainable hybrid of city and park. The development covers an area of over one...
Designdesignboom.com

local architecture bureau's bogor creative hub stands as a sweeping, gestural curve

Indonesia-based practice local architecture bureau (LAB) unveils its bogor creative hub as a ‘generator for creative people.’ the project seeks to introduce an inspiring communal place that acts as an open platform for exchange and spontaneous, informal exercise. this building is situated along a large swath of land adjacent to an historic, 200 year-old building that had been built by dutch colonists. with its low stance, the geometry of the new creative hub sensitively occupies its site and is expressed in plan with a single, gestural curve that embraces a landscaped courtyard.
WorldArchDaily

MVRDV Begins Renovation of Shenzhen Tower

Work has begun for MVRDV's renovation of Shenzen Women & Children Centre, a mixed-use tower featuring an array of public functions, now in need of a comprehensive transformation. Constructed during the city's explosive growth following the Special Economic Zone designation in the 1980s, the building is one of the many nearing the end of their initial lifespan, and MVRDV's adaptive re-use project sets an important precedent for repurposing these buildings by bringing colour, greenery and a new layer of public spaces.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

The Courtyard House // Urban Narratives

The Courtyard House is nestled within a peaceful suburb in Kukatpally, located in the northwestern part of Hyderabad, Telangana. The project site is east-facing and measures 52 x 65 ft in a well-known residential neighbourhood. The client requirements stated that the family wanted to have easy access to each other at all times.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

How to Cheat Your Way to DIY Concrete Countertops That Look Like Stone

For Cristy Lee McGeehan, no room in her home in New York’s Hudson Valley is complete without a DIY project (or two). The design maven has documented her numerous hands-on projects on Instagram, even teaming up with her husband, Colan, in 2020 to build an entire log cabin on the property of their 200-year-old Ulster County farmhouse, named the Bruyn Estate.
Home & Gardenhomesandgardens.com

Wood kitchen cabinet ideas – the best new ways to use timber

Wood kitchen cabinets are nothing new – they have been a popular choice for years because of their timeless appeal, not to mention the fact wood is a durable material that gets better with age. But if you think that a wooden kitchen will feel too traditional in a contemporary home, think again.
Businessaithority.com

Recommended AI News: Dentsu’s Content Symphony Named Featured Partner Solution For New Adobe Marketing System of Record

Cross River Bank a technology-driven financial services organization that provides core infrastructure and embedded financial solutions, announced Cross River Digital Ventures, its recently established venture capital arm. Cross River Digital Ventures seeks to invest in companies that sit at the intersection of lending, payments, investing and fintech, and are of strategic value to both the Cross River ecosystem and the broader technology industry.
Interior Designtrnto.com

An inside look at this contemporary $4 million Leaside home with a theatre room

The two-storey home at 147 Brentcliffe Rd. was designed with comfort, entertainment and luxury in mind. Among its 4,800 square feet of living space are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also a finished lower level with a theatre room and custom bar area. It’s minutes away from nearby parks in the Leaside neighbourhood and listed for $4.097 million.
Lifestyleprescottlivingmag.com

Partners in Nature, Education: Acker Park Features New Story Walk

In honor of Women’s History Month 2021, GEM Environmental created and installed a story walk along Tom’s Trail in Acker Park to recognize the amazing achievements of five female minority STEM professionals. The stories spotlight Mary G. Ross, Maryam Mirzakhani, Mamie Phipps Clark, Chien-Shiung Wu and Ellen Ochoa. Through the...
LifestyleHong Kong

Bangkok film buffs rejoice to photo of new ‘Doc Club & Pub’

Three months after the curtains fell on alt-cinema Bangkok Screening Room, the venue’s new tenant is nearly ready to open its doors to film buffs. Documentary Club on Thursday teased a photo of its new space, dubbed Doc Club & Pub, which will comprise a cinema, art space and cafe in the Bangkok Screening Room’s former digs.
Environmentwhattheythink.com

Lecta Publishes Its New Responsible Purchasing of Wood and Forest-Based Products Policy

The policy aims to preserve forests and wood, the natural renewable resources used in its products. Barcelona – Lecta has published its new Responsible Purchasing of Wood and Forest-Based Products Policy, in keeping with the principles and criteria of its Integrated Management System that guides the company’s activity. With this document, Lecta strengthens its commitment and responsibility to communities and habitats where the company operates.
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.