Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Kentik And New Relic Expand Partnership To Deliver Unified Application And Network Observability

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced its expanded partnership with New Relic, the observability company. The initiative deepens New Relic's full-stack observability into the network layer, giving IT operations, SREs and development teams shared context to resolve issues quickly.

"When software fails, it happens in unexpected ways and at the worst time. Development teams can be quick to suspect a network failure, but they usually don't have the tools or context to diagnose if the network really is the problem," said Buddy Brewer, Group Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for New Relic. "With Kentik, we're closing the visibility gap by bringing network context directly into the New Relic One platform, giving teams a fast and easy way to determine whether the network is the root cause of an issue."

In December, Kentik and New Relic formed an initial partnership to provide joint-customers with a way to combine DevOps and NetOps observability using the Kentik Firehose, a service to export enriched traffic data from the Kentik Network Observability Cloud. With today's partnership expansion, New Relic users can add out-of-the-box network context via custom visualizations from Kentik to application and infrastructure data directly within New Relic One.

"The lack of integrated application and network observability continues to claim a high toll in latency and downtime. Even the companies with well-budgeted IT teams are exposed to user experience impact when they do not have a unified view of their environments," said Avi Freedman, Co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "Through our expanded partnership with New Relic, we're helping network and development teams quickly identify and troubleshoot application performance issues correlated with network traffic, performance and health data, and ultimately make services more reliable."

With the new integrations, customers will have access to modern cloud telemetry like VPC Flow Logs from Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM; internet and WAN measurements via synthetic network transactions; and traditional network element telemetry like SNMP, NetFlow, sFlow and IPFIX.

Brewer and Freedman will discuss the partnership today during a keynote at the New Relic FutureStack 2021 conference. Kentik Co-founder and Chief Scientist Ian Pye will also present a technical demo of the integrations during the event. Register to watch the presentations here .

For more information on the partnership and to sign up for the early-access program, visit kentik.com/ newrelic .

About KentikKentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and insanely fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik for network observability. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

About New RelicThe world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com . Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kentik-and-new-relic-expand-partnership-to-deliver-unified-application-and-network-observability-301300070.html

SOURCE Kentik

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Flow#Network Performance#Network Traffic#Cloud Infrastructure#Business Software#Security Software#Data Networks#Buddy Brewer Group#Devops#Netops#Ibm#Wan#Snmp#Netflow#Sflow#Ipfix#Kentik Com Newrelic#Kentikkentik#Kentikinc#New Relicthe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Florida Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 10 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 10, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program expands hybrid and multicloud solutions delivery

Nutanix announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally. The program empowers service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NetApp ONTAP software powers data services on premises and in the cloud

NetApp unveiled a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on premises and in the cloud, as well as an array of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services.
Computersmachinedesign.com

Design Insights: Securing the Future of IoT; In Search of Security, Reliability

A review of the day’s top trending stories from Machine Design editors. The recent cyberattacks from the world have once again brought the issue of network security to the fore. While it often seems like a process of “one step forward, two steps back” when it comes to securing the Internet from predators, the awareness of this issue will help keep everyone on their toes.
EconomyCIO

Capitalising on the opportunity of multi-cloud environments

The past 18 months have had a profound impact on the world. The unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shifted how we interact with one another. Without a doubt it has also been disruptive. But it is a disruption that has affected everyone, and that “level playing field,” has offered opportunities, too. “Great leaders when they see these macro-economic challenges, they look at it as an opportunity,” Frederico Hakamine, Okta Senior Technical Marketing Manager, said.
Softwareadtmag.com

Survey Says: Enterprises Are Turning to Open Source for IoT and Edge Computing

The Eclipse Foundation has released the results of its "2021 IoT and Edge Commercial Adoption Survey," which analyzed responses from hundreds of executives at enterprises implementing IoT and edge computing solutions. The survey analysis revealed a range of adoption trends, major concerns, and implementation challenges, among other insights. The "key...
Businessuctoday.com

Cisco and Dubber Strengthen Partnership

Dubber, a leading provider of access to voice data insights, recently announced an expansion to its partnership with Cisco. Dubber is the preferred compliant call recording platform for Cisco Webex and Cisco Unified Communications Manager, giving Cisco customers excellent recording opportunities at no additional cost. The updated offering means Cisco...
Internetthepaypers.com

Alibaba Cloud launches ecommerce livestream solution

Alibaba Cloud has unveiled a new one-stop ecommerce livestreaming solution to help global merchants launch live channels to offer a personalised online shopping experience. Built upon Alibaba Cloud’s content delivery networks (CDNs), the new solution leverages the cloud video processing technology to ensure an uninterrupted signal transfer between sellers, buyers, and the nearest distribution center.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team to Drive Greater Revenue Growth

Kentik, the network observability company, announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company’s board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Approov 2.7 Delivers New “Shield Right” Mobile Application API Protections Against Automated Attacks | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

SAN JOSE, Calif. & EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Approov, creators of advanced API threat protection solutions, today introduced Release 2.7 of the Approov API Shielding platform which lets companies of all sizes adopt leading-edge, affordable API cybersecurity protections for mobile-based applications. Approov 2.7 incorporates feedback from customers across several sectors, and is an ideal solution for both large hyperconnected organizations and those smaller and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises that have either been priced out of application API solutions or were daunted by slow and complex deployment with high overhead.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

BCD Travel Selects Exoprise Monitoring Solution To Deliver Resilient Microsoft 365 Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced that BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management services, has selected Exoprise to help the company achieve end-to-end visibility of critical Microsoft 365 SaaS application performance to enhance the digital experience, collaboration, and productivity of a large remote workforce.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CRMI Honors 33 Service Organizations For Delivering 'World-Class' Customer Service; 6 Cited For Certification In Customer Experience Management Professional (CEMPRO)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI), specialists in driving companies' revenues and profits by implementing Customer Experience (CX) strategies that make CX the most critical component of their DNA (CXDNA), announced that 33 service organizations have qualified to receive the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award 2020 for superior customer service.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BORN Group To Power Leading Cannabis Marketplace, Everscore

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group ( www.borngroup.com), an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production, and eCommerce services, is thrilled to announce their partnership with Everscore , a new cannabis marketplace that connects curious consumers to innovative brands and products. "BORN Group emerged as...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Analog Devices To Participate In NASDAQ Investor Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Senior Vice President, Automotive, Communications and Aerospace, Greg Henderson, will speak at the NASDAQ 44 th Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast for the conference may be accessed...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Interlace Ventures Raises $14M For Its Debut Fund Dedicated To Supporting A Post-Covid Commerce World

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Interlace Ventures, an early stage venture firm dedicated to investing in the next Shopify at its earliest stage, announced it has raised $14 million for its debut fund. Backed by Paypal, Bain Capital Ventures, Carta and some of the most prominent families, executives and entrepreneurs in the commerce space, the firm brings together via its Commerce Platform a broad community of change-makers committed to building a better future of commerce.
Computersaithority.com

VMware Partners with Vapor IO on Multi-Cloud Services Grid To Simplify The Delivery Of Distributed 5G Systems And Real-Time Edge Services

Lowering The Cost And Complexity Of Deploying New Services By Stitching Together Multiple Cloud And Edge Environments Through A Unifying Real-time Framework. VMware, Inc, and Vapor IO announced they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, allowing developers and service operators to hypercompose grid services on-demand. The collaboration aims to greatly simplify and lower the costs of deploying distributed 5G systems and real-time applications by stitching together multiple cloud and edge environments into a unifying framework that can serve up resources for use, on-demand, across shared infrastructure.