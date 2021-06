A Staples man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in the arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building. According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 27-year-old Bryce Williams along with others breached the fence and entered the police department’s building. Surveillance video shows a group of people with one holding a Molotov cocktail, where it was taken into the building and was used to start a fire.