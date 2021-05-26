CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks edged higher in morning trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 11:38 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old, rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 34,349. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

