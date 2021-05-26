Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2021 KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - Get Report Executive Vice President of Highway Services Eric McGee and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President John Kuhlow will address the 2021 KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials and Basic Materials Conference at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via the webcast link. A presentation replay will also be made available at www.jbhunt.com following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company's website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005884/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrials#Nasdaq Inc#Basic Materials#Stock Investors#Chief Financial Officer#Financial Statements#Keybanc Capital Markets#Highway#Annual Report#Jbht#Businesswire Com#S P#J B Hunt Services#Inc Stock Trades#Company#Participation#Interested Investors#Technology Driven Methods#Uncertainties#Form 10 K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flow Water Inc. To Participate In June Investor Conferences

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Flow Water Inc., (the "Company" or "Flow") today announced that Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Maurizio Patarnello, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June:. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference:The Company will host...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Positive Ratings Momentum From S&P, Moody's & Fitch And Pricing Of $650 Million Upsized Senior Notes Offering

Ladder Capital Corp ("Ladder," the "Company" or "our") (LADR) - Get Report announced that, yesterday, its subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation, priced a private offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), which represents a $250 million upsize from the previously announced size of the offering and a tighter pricing than the initial range. The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CME Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the second quarter of 2021 before the markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY, ECCW) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,060,000 shares of its 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $25.4 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Preferred Stock is rated 'BBB' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 140,000 shares of Preferred Stock to cover overallotments, if any.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AbCellera Announces Secondary Private Sale Of 11.9 Million Common Shares

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Carl Hansen, Ph.D., Cofounder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of AbCellera, and other senior leaders (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"), have entered into separate share purchase agreements with experienced institutional investors (the "Buyers"), pursuant to which the Buyers purchased an aggregate 11,900,000 common shares ("Shares"). Proceeds from the sale were paid to the Selling Shareholders, and AbCellera did not receive any proceeds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Analog Devices To Participate In NASDAQ Investor Conference

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company's Senior Vice President, Automotive, Communications and Aerospace, Greg Henderson, will speak at the NASDAQ 44 th Virtual Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast for the conference may be accessed...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations With Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) ("Zanite" or the "Company") today confirmed that it is in negotiations relating to a potential business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer S.A., a Brazilian corporation. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cactus Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) - Get Report ("Cactus") today announced that Mr. Tym Tombar has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and will serve on its audit committee and compensation committee, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Tombar is a Co-Founder of Arcadius Capital Partners ("Arcadius") and its predecessor, SW Capital Partners. Arcadius is an energy private equity firm that provides growth capital to start-ups and early-stage companies in the upstream oil and gas industry. Prior to co-founding Arcadius, he was a Managing Director and co-head of Scotiabank's Energy Private Equity group. Previously, Mr. Tombar also held various positions at Goldman, Sachs & Co, including leading deal teams through the sourcing, execution and management of primary market energy investments in securities and loans and working within the investment banking division. With the addition of Mr. Tombar, the Board is now composed of nine members, including six independent directors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jiayin Group Inc. Announces At-the-Market Offering Of Class A Ordinary Shares Represented By American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (JFIN) - Get Report, a leading fintech platform in China, announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under which it may offer and sell an aggregate of up to US$30 million of its Class A ordinary shares, $0.000000005 par value per share, which may be represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares, from time to time through an at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rajani Ramanathan Joins Guidewire Software's Board Of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) - Get Report, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that it has appointed Rajani Ramanathan to its Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005962/en/. "The recruitment of such a distinguished director...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Shares of NYSE REVG...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.