Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation's 16th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration

PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16 th Annual Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 29 th, 2021 from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM, in a VIRTUAL environment. At this event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors will be celebrated and awarded scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three seniors were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlight the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.

L.A.M.P. stands for Leadership, Achievement, Management and Professionalism and was designed for the purposes of developing the leadership potential in African American high school males in the Greater San Gabriel Valley community. Founded in 2004, the mission of the L.A.M.P. Mentor Program is to prepare these adolescent males for a world of inclusion, while promoting leadership, personal development, community service, political / civic engagement, and decision-making expertise. L.A.M.P. Mentees also receive exposure to historical and contemporary cultural issues, self- empowerment strategies, and advanced relationship development skills, all of which equip them to navigate the dynamics they will encounter in their quest for excellence.

The L.A.M.P. Mentor Program meets at least one Saturday a month (from August to May) for a series of mentoring workshops at locations from the greater Pasadena area to the Inland Empire and Los Angeles. During the pandemic, the Program has met virtually and continues mentee engagement with successful African American business, professional and government leaders. It has also continued to deploy its ground-breaking experiential skill development curriculum through impactful workshops featuring soft skills in etiquette, journal writing and self-reflection, as well as skills development in public speaking / presentations, networking, interviewing, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, financial aid for college, critical thinking, and introductions to business and professional careers.

As one of the most innovative mentoring programs in the country, the L.A.M.P. Mentor Program seeks to create pathways to success for African American young men by focusing on the principles of brotherhood, education, enlightenment, empowerment, encouragement, and professional development. To that end, L.A.M.P. transforms the lives of mentees by expanding their possibility set, and prepares them for a leadership role in the community, the nation, and the world. Since inception, 100% of L.A.M.P. Mentees who completed the program enrolled in a college or university and received a scholarship. "L.A.M.P. is committed to providing transformative experiential exposure to adolescent African American males. By doing so we believe we are doing our part to prepare them for a world of tomorrow, today, and further empowering these young dreamers to become achievers", Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation President, Ramsey Jay, Jr.

You may learn more about the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation and the L.A.M.P. Mentor program at www.gzbfoundation.org and to consider supporting L.A.M.P. through a scholarship or sponsorship donation at www.gzbfoundation.org/donate. You are also invited to attend the Scholarship Celebration on May 29 th by registering here. If you have questions or desire more information, please contact Ramsey Jay, Jr., President, info@ramseyjayjr.com or Gilbert Holmes, Program Coordinator, gilbert.holmes@gmail.com, or info@gzbfoundation.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamma-zeta-boule-foundations-16th-annual-lamp-mentor-program-scholarship-celebration-301300101.html

SOURCE Gamma Zeta Boule Foundation, Inc.

