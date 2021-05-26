Cancel
Montgomery County, NC

No tax increase in budget

By Tammy Dunn
montgomeryherald.com
 15 days ago

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 calls for no tax increase and no increase to the water and sewer rates, despite living in a pandemic the majority of the past year. The current tax rate is 62 cents per $100 value. One cent brings in $343,000. Two cents of the tax is set aside for fire department funding and is split between the 10 departments, including the three departments which have a fire tax district. Another five cents of the budget is allocated for education.

www.montgomeryherald.com
Montgomery County, NC
#Tax Rate#Tax#Fiscal Year#Education Department#Department Of Education#The Montgomery Herald#Sales Tax Revenues#Fire Department Funding#Government Officials
