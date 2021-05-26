No tax increase in budget

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 calls for no tax increase and no increase to the water and sewer rates, despite living in a pandemic the majority of the past year. The current tax rate is 62 cents per $100 value. One cent brings in $343,000. Two cents of the tax is set aside for fire department funding and is split between the 10 departments, including the three departments which have a fire tax district. Another five cents of the budget is allocated for education.