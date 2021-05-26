Cancel
Acadia Healthcare To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Report today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 1 - June 4, 2021. There will be a webcast of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the "Investors" link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Acadia operates a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

