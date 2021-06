Professional hair stylists will help women impacted by incarceration develop skills for cosmetology school. Fearless Beauty, a non-profit that provides free training in hairdressing for women impacted by the criminal legal system, announced the launch of a three-month training and mentorship program to support women who were previously incarcerated or are at risk of incarceration through a partnership with the Women’s Prison Association (WPA). WPA was awarded a grant from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice to cover the cost of tools and training materials for program participants. More than $21,000 of the grant award has been allocated to WPA’s partnership with Fearless Beauty for this year’s contract.