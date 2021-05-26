Cancel
HSN Recalls 5.4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due To Serious Burn Hazard

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/HSN-Recalls-5-4-Million-Handheld-Clothing-Steamers-Due-to-Serious-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product:Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer® and My Little Steamer® Go Mini

Hazard:The recalled clothing steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

Consumer Contact: HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units:About 5.4 million (In addition, 14,300 were distributed in Canada)

Description:This recall involves Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers. The steamers are handheld electrical appliances (120V, 60Hz, 900w), which use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics. The steamers were sold in two sizes: the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

Incidents/Injuries:HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second- degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Sold At: Online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

Importer:Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSN since 1999)

Manufactured in: China

Note:Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75605r-eng.php

About the U.S. CPSCThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:- Visit CPSC.gov.- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC. - Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number:21-138

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsn-recalls-5-4-million-handheld-clothing-steamers-due-to-serious-burn-hazard-301300108.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

