CVS Health To Present At Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - Get Report today announced that Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2020, at approximately 10:30 am EST.

About CVS Health

We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB ™ locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at http://investors.cvshealth.com .

