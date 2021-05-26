The Stony Clove, Catskill Mountain and Kaaterskill railroads

DUE TO VERY LIMITED INVENTORY: Contact our Online Sales Team at Lennarchicago@lennar.com or by using our web site chat feature for help exploring our current offerings, availability and to schedule your visit. Scheduling ahead of time is always recommended due to high demand in our communities. Please be advised, appointment times are limited due to a high number of requests. Our Online Sales Team is here to help you from 9am-6pm daily! The Ponds of Stony Creek is an attractive community of single-family homes in a scenic neighborhood just 47-miles northwest of downtown Chicago and 45 minutes from O’Hare airport via I-90, close to Elgin area parks, shops, restaurants and entertainment along the Randall Road corridor. The Ponds of Stony Creek is situated on McDonald Rd. just six-miles south of US-20 and five miles west of Randall Rd which features dining, popular shops, grocery stores, entertainment and more. Downtown Elgin is a center of activities for families to enjoy with its year round calendar of special events, historic character and its riverfront location along the Fox River. Outdoor recreation includes four forest preserves and three Golf courses within an eight mile radius. Enjoy access to the Elgin Metra station just 10-miles from The Ponds of Stoney Creek and an abundant selection of shopping and dining options located off Randall Rd. Residents are served by Central School District #301. Meet our Happy Homeowners. Find out why our customers LOVE their Lennar home. For more information, please REGISTERto be contacted by our Online Team. Our Everything's Included® new homes for sale include top-of-the-line features. Our fully appointed kitchens include; kitchen islands, quartz countertops, spacious single-bowl under mount sinks, Aristokraft® cabinets and stainless steel GE® appliances. Our homes also feature; LED surface mounted lighting, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, foyer, b.