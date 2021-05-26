Cancel
Visa Unlocks Digital-First Banking and Payment Experiences for Clients

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the global expansion of Visa Fintech Partner Connect, financial institutions of all sizes can access a set of Visa-certified financial technology providers. Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, announced the expansion of Visa Fintech Partner Connect—a program designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. By streamlining the discovery process, Fintech Partner Connect can help Visa’s issuing partners create digital-first experiences without the cost and complexity of building the back-end technology in-house. Initially launched in Europe, Visa Fintech Partner Connect is now available to clients in the U.S and in markets across Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

