Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Second City Film School Is Accepting Applications, Hosting Virtual Meet-and-Greet And In-Person Tour In June

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's leader in satirical comedy, is accepting applications for The Second City Film School for the fall term and hosting a virtual open house with a panel discussion featuring faculty, alums and current students on June 3. Later, on June 23, the school will be open for an in-person tour at Piper's Alley, 230 W. North Ave. The Second City Film School immerses students in a diverse, collaborative environment that encourages them to create their best work for television, film and the web. Students learn how to write, direct and produce, are exposed to comedic literature and films, and are introduced to and connected with industry experts to learn how to utilize the tools of improvisation to become better storytellers and collaborators.

Applications for the fall term are due July 2 with a start date of August 23. Students can enroll in one of two tracks: a one-year intensive that includes six classes a week, held during the day, for a total of 18 hours per week, or a two-year track with three classes per week, held on nights and weekends, for nine course hours per week. Virtual classes are available. Apply at secondcityfilmschool.com .

"SCFS is the only film school that uses The Second City's creative process of creating from abundance, working from the top of your intelligence and using satire to inform point of view," said Jack Newell, artistic director, film and TV, The Second City. "Students in the program work in a collaborative environment that emulates what it's like to work in the real world."

The Second City utilizes improvisation to create its renowned brand of sketch comedy. The film school faculty is steeped in The Second City's creative process, with the goal of educating students in the unique methodology. This approach helps students build a foundation to create cinematic stories that are true to their voice and socially relevant.

"From day one, students are immersed in an environment and history that is unique to Second City and has inspired talent for generations," said Lyn Pusztai, student success manager, The Second City Film School. "Beyond the materials and skills needed to begin navigating this competitive marketplace post-graduation, students become part of the vital network of a thriving, supportive community that is invested in their success."

Students graduate the program with a portfolio of work that includes but is not limited to feature length and television screenplays and short films, and the essential tools and ongoing support required to work in the industry.

The virtual open house at 6 p.m. on June 3 is free, and registration is required at https://secondcity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nfdq4WODTQGxKlHbzdRKTw . To register for the in-person tour on June 23, email customerservice@secondcity.com .

About The Second City Film SchoolThe SCFS cultivates storytellers who create collaboratively, tell comedic stories that are rooted in a satirical point of view, and understand the traditions and trends of the film business.

About The Second CityThe Second City opened in December 1959 and has become one of the world's most influential and prolific comedy theatres. Second City has been the starting point for award-winning actors and directors including Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, John Belushi, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sam Richardson, Chris Farley, Steven Yeun, Amber Ruffin, Suzy Nakamura, and Stephen Colbert, among many others.

Media contact: Shawn Taylor | tshawn@tcgrowingideas.com | 312-371-6260 Pier Scott | pier@tcgrowingideas.com | 314-737-8020

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-second-city-film-school-is-accepting-applications-hosting-virtual-meet-and-greet-and-in-person-tour-in-june-301300080.html

SOURCE The Second City

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Tina Fey
Person
John Belushi
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Chris Farley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films#Television#Virtual School#Free Classes#Business Students#Program Director#Business School#Secondcityfilmschool Com#Scfs#Piper#Virtual Classes#Faculty#Download Multimedia#Alums#Media Contact#Sketch Comedy#Artistic Director#Student Success Manager#Improvisation#Satirical Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances the week of June 6

Authors who will be making virtual and in-person appearances this week:. • Lee Martin and Dinty W. Moore: Two writers who excel in narrative nonfiction will meet in a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. Thursday, presented by Gramercy Books. The writers will discuss Martin’s new memoir, “Gone the Hard Road,” which picks up from his first memoir, “From Our House.” Moore is professor emeritus at Ohio University and the author of the memoir “To Hell with It: Of Sin and Sex, Chicken Wings, and Dante’s Entirely Ridiculous Inferno.” Tickets for the event cost $5 or $22 that includes a copy of Martin’s new book. Register at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 614-867-5515 or visit www.gramercybooksbexley.com.
Homelesschicagohomeless.org

Horizons to host virtual showcase on June 25

Horizons’ virtual showcase will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube beginning June 25. A special prescreening of the program for participants, grassroots leaders, staff, and board will be held on Zoom the previous afternoon. The streamed event will feature original poetry read by 12 grassroots leaders with lived experience of homelessness and their children. This years’ showcase will be emceed by grassroots leader Edrika Fulford.
Movieslatintrends.com

The Movie In the Heights in Theaters and Streaming on HBO Max – June 10th

The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable, magnetic bodega owner who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.
TV & VideosPopculture

New Mike Myers Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix is keeping the funny rolling in, announcing a forthcoming new comedy series from SNL icon Mike Myers. According to Deadline, the show is a half-hour comedy limited series, is titled The Pentaverate and was created by Myers. The premise is explained as saying that it asks the question, "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?"
TV & Videoseastlothiancourier.com

Mike Myers to play seven characters in Netflix comedy about secret society

Mike Myers will play seven characters in a new comedy series about a secret society, Netflix has announced. The star of the Shrek and Austin Powers films will appear in The Pentaverate, a show about five men who have been working to influence world events since the Black Plague of 1347, the streaming firm said.
CelebritiesFingerLakes1

Jonas Brothers Meet and Greet

Jonas Brothers Meet and Greet & VIP Tickets: Find The Best Packages. Have you been dreaming of meeting the Jonas Brothers for a while now? Well, you’re just in luck! Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers just unveiled the pop-rock band’s upcoming 2021 Remember This tour, and the hype is real! It’s finally time for a ... MORE.
TV & VideosPosted by
Q92

Mike Myers Will Star As Seven Different Characters in New Netflix Series

There was a time not that long ago that Mike Myers was one of if not the biggest comedian in Hollywood. He transitioned from Saturday Night Live to movies — headlining the Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and Shrek franchises — about as well as anyone since the show’s original cast. Then, in 2008, he hit the career iceberg known as The Love Guru. Myers starred in the film, and helped write and produce it, and it was a massive commercial and critical flop.
Musicnewsfinale.com

Broadway stars share music, laughter in live-stream shows

Up with the curtain! Broadway stars are still putting on a show, even though theaters in New York and across the country are closed to help “flatten the curve” and stop the coronavirus from spreading. Twice a day, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, the curtain rises on “Stars...
EntertainmentSFGate

Bo Burnham Announces Album for 'Inside' Comedy Special

Last month, Bo Burnham released a surprise Netflix comedy special, Inside, where he explored the realities of living through quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. As with Burnham’s past specials, Inside mixed in stand-up comedy with surrealist humor and plenty of musical vignettes, all written and directed by the comedian himself.
TV Seriesx96.com

Mike Myers Netflix Show Finally Gets A Title, Plot And Cast

The much anticipated new Netflix series from Mike Myers has finally released details including the title. The comedy series titled, “The Pentaverate”, contains six episodes and will feature Myers playing seven different characters. The series will star Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and several others. The plot...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Taraji P. Henson to Star in ‘Annie Live’ at NBC

Annie Live is set to air late in 2021 and will be NBC’s first live musical since Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018. Former NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt — who inaugurated NBC’s 21st century run of live musicals with a staging of The Sound of Music in 2013 — and Neil Meron, who with his late producing partner Craig Zadan had a hand in all of NBC’s live musicals, are executive producing.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Owen Wilson

CHICAGO – From villain to anti-hero to homoerotic fan fiction icon, Loki has traveled a long way from the greasy-haired megalomaniac we have come to love. For most of his cinematic character development, Loki has been a foil to Thor’s massive himbo (n.: a very attractive, often beefy male who isn’t the brightest bulb, but is still able to shine because of his good-natured attitude and respect for women. Male version of a “bimbo”) energy.
MoviesMiami Herald

Emmys 2021: How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
Moviesurbanbridgez.com

UB Film Spotlight: ‘In the Heights’ in Theaters + HBO Max Thursday

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “In the Heights,” in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday, June 10th. “In the Heights” fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big.