The Second City Film School Is Accepting Applications, Hosting Virtual Meet-and-Greet And In-Person Tour In June

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's leader in satirical comedy, is accepting applications for The Second City Film School for the fall term and hosting a virtual open house with a panel discussion featuring faculty, alums and current students on June 3. Later, on June 23, the school will be open for an in-person tour at Piper's Alley, 230 W. North Ave. The Second City Film School immerses students in a diverse, collaborative environment that encourages them to create their best work for television, film and the web. Students learn how to write, direct and produce, are exposed to comedic literature and films, and are introduced to and connected with industry experts to learn how to utilize the tools of improvisation to become better storytellers and collaborators.

Applications for the fall term are due July 2 with a start date of August 23. Students can enroll in one of two tracks: a one-year intensive that includes six classes a week, held during the day, for a total of 18 hours per week, or a two-year track with three classes per week, held on nights and weekends, for nine course hours per week. Virtual classes are available. Apply at secondcityfilmschool.com .

"SCFS is the only film school that uses The Second City's creative process of creating from abundance, working from the top of your intelligence and using satire to inform point of view," said Jack Newell, artistic director, film and TV, The Second City. "Students in the program work in a collaborative environment that emulates what it's like to work in the real world."

The Second City utilizes improvisation to create its renowned brand of sketch comedy. The film school faculty is steeped in The Second City's creative process, with the goal of educating students in the unique methodology. This approach helps students build a foundation to create cinematic stories that are true to their voice and socially relevant.

"From day one, students are immersed in an environment and history that is unique to Second City and has inspired talent for generations," said Lyn Pusztai, student success manager, The Second City Film School. "Beyond the materials and skills needed to begin navigating this competitive marketplace post-graduation, students become part of the vital network of a thriving, supportive community that is invested in their success."

Students graduate the program with a portfolio of work that includes but is not limited to feature length and television screenplays and short films, and the essential tools and ongoing support required to work in the industry.

The virtual open house at 6 p.m. on June 3 is free, and registration is required at https://secondcity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nfdq4WODTQGxKlHbzdRKTw . To register for the in-person tour on June 23, email customerservice@secondcity.com .

About The Second City Film SchoolThe SCFS cultivates storytellers who create collaboratively, tell comedic stories that are rooted in a satirical point of view, and understand the traditions and trends of the film business.

About The Second CityThe Second City opened in December 1959 and has become one of the world's most influential and prolific comedy theatres. Second City has been the starting point for award-winning actors and directors including Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, John Belushi, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sam Richardson, Chris Farley, Steven Yeun, Amber Ruffin, Suzy Nakamura, and Stephen Colbert, among many others.

