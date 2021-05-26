Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Alertus Technologies to Bring IoT Technology Hub for Safety and Security Industry to Downtown Baltimore

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass Notification Leader Acquires Iconic 10 N. Charles Street To Develop State-of-the-Art Center For Intelligent Buildings. Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, announced plans to bring its Beltsville, Maryland corporate headquarters to 10 N. Charles Street in Downtown Baltimore. Alertus acquired the approximately 40,000 square-foot building, former home to the Johns Hopkins University Business School and widely recognized for its ticker facade, to develop its state-of-the-art Alertus Center for Intelligent Buildings.

aithority.com
