Alertus Technologies to Bring IoT Technology Hub for Safety and Security Industry to Downtown Baltimore
Mass Notification Leader Acquires Iconic 10 N. Charles Street To Develop State-of-the-Art Center For Intelligent Buildings. Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, announced plans to bring its Beltsville, Maryland corporate headquarters to 10 N. Charles Street in Downtown Baltimore. Alertus acquired the approximately 40,000 square-foot building, former home to the Johns Hopkins University Business School and widely recognized for its ticker facade, to develop its state-of-the-art Alertus Center for Intelligent Buildings.aithority.com