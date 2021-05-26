Sonic Mania 2 Would Be The Perfect Sonic Central Announcement
In celebration of Sonic’s 30th Anniversary, SEGA have announced that they’re hosting a Sonic Central live stream tomorrow to take a glance at some upcoming projects, partnerships and events that concern the Blue Blur. There’s already some educated guesses on what will be announced. A port of Sonic Colours has been leaked already, along with the existence of some kind of Sonic Collection. It’s also possible we’d see some kind of Sonic 2 movie news, perhaps the official reveal of Knuckles.culturedvultures.com