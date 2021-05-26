Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

SORBOS Edible Straws Featured In Second National LTO

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SORBOS and Green Nature Marketing are joining with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, to feature SORBOS edible straws in a second limited-time offer, beginning today at participating locations and while supplies last.

The LTO features a lime-flavored straw paired with the fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie and the new Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie. Tropical Smoothie Cafe previously featured SORBOS strawberry-flavored edible straws in the brand's holiday cranberry smoothie LTO.

"SORBOS straws were one of several initiatives we took in 2020 to show our commitment to an innovative, fun guest experience, and it paid off through a successful LTO," said Karen Anderson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We feel confident these lime-flavored straws will bring the same success in this summertime promotion."

"With sustainability becoming increasingly popular across the foodservice industry, standard straw alternatives such as SORBOS flavored edible straws are a welcome solution," explained Nick Dionne, Vice President of Green Nature Marketing. "Additionally, SORBOS is emerging as a great alternative to paper straws, with the ability to stay rigid for up to 40 minutes in cold and frozen drinks, while adding to the experience of the beverage in a way that paper cannot."

About Green Nature MarketingGreen Nature Marketing is a nationwide foodservice broker connecting sustainable food, beverage, and packaging brands with foodservice operators and distributors. Their brand portfolio includes top-tier organic, fair trade, allergy friendly, and plant-based manufacturers. Visit greennaturemktg.com for more information.

About SORBOS SORBOS offers a fully biodegradable, sustainable, and flavored edible solution to single-use plastic straws. With a mission to reduce single-use plastics, SORBOS promotes eco-tasting: everyday environmentalism by way of small gestures that make a strong impact. SORBOS straws are produced and packed in Barcelona Spain, by SORBO M.J.V. SL. Visit wearesorbos.com for more information.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 950 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

Media inquiries should be directed to Audrey Weis, Marketing Manager, Green Nature Marketing, at communications@greennaturemktg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sorbos-edible-straws-featured-in-second-national-lto-301300099.html

SOURCE Green Nature Marketing

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Food Drink#Edible Food#Food Packaging#Organic Food#Green Smoothies#Lto#Llc#Greennaturemktg Com#Sorbo M J V Sl#Wearesorbos Com#Qsr#Franchise Times#Nrn#Multi#Franchise Business Review#Sorbos Edible Straws#Plastic Straws#Paper Straws#Sorbos Straws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Grubhub Launches "We Serve Restaurants" As Restaurants Reopen Their Doors And Evolve Post-Pandemic

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub today unveiled the company's latest initiative, "We Serve Restaurants," a reaffirmation of our commitment to restaurants and support of the industry. Built out of in-depth research with restaurateurs and diners, this initiative marks a return to Grubhub's roots, helping restaurants build business by leveraging digital tools to enhance diner relationships and drive demand.
Food & Drinksholyokecannabis.com

Brand Feature: Apostrophe Edible's

Featuring some of our favorite brands from around Massachusetts! Visit www.holyokecannabis.com for more information. Apostrophe Edibles is produced by Natures Remedy and is available in multiple forms and flavors!. Apostrophe Edibles is Nature’s Remedy’s premium edibles line. An apostrophe indicates possession, a concept that underlies our mission. Our edibles are...
Drinksnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY – June 10

National Iced Tea Day on June 10th each year celebrates one of summer’s favorite drinks. Whether you prefer sweetened or unsweetened, with or without lemon, many love and enjoy iced tea by the glass full all summer long. Creating your custom iced tea is as easy as adding a hint...
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks to bring back reusable cups

In the latest sign that the pandemic is ending, Starbucks is bringing back a program popular with its most loyal customers: Reusable cups. But they have to be clean. The Seattle-based coffee giant on Tuesday said that it will reintroduce personal reusable cups in company-operated locations by June 22. The...
Chili, NYrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Chili’s joins the chicken sandwich wars with a new LTO

Chili’s is the latest brand to join the so-called chicken sandwich wars. The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich launches today as a limited-time offer and will run until the end of June. The chicken sandwich trend started in the quick-service segment, with the launch of Popeyes now-famous version in late 2019. Dozens...
Food & Drinksathriftymom.com

Reusable Boba & Smoothie Straws

FOOD-GRADE & BPA FREE MATERIAL – Distinguish from disposable straws, we use reusable straws many times every day. In order to guarantee safe drinking, Hiware do our best to use healthy and non-toxic food grade materials, please feel free to use them in hot or cold beverage. BEST SIZE FOR...
Restaurantsmeatpoultry.com

Sonic adds LTO Po’ Boy chicken sandwich to its menu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sonic Drive-In introduced its new Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy for a limited time. Sonic used the flavor of Louisiana cuisine to inspire the sandwich recipe. Featuring white meat jumbo popcorn chicken with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, diced onions, mayonnaise and blackened mayonnaise on a hoagie roll, the sandwich will sell for $2.99. The Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy is available through June 27.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Lime-Flavored Edible Straws

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, SORBOS and Green Nature Marketing are teaming up this spring to share a sweet and sustainable offer that pairs blended beverages with flavored edible straws. Available at participating locations while supplies are still available, popular drinks like the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie and the new Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie are being shared with a lime-flavored straw.
AgricultureMedical News Today

Green potatoes: Edible or toxic?

Potatoes are a versatile food people can cook as a side dish or incorporate into soups and casseroles. However, potatoes sometimes turn green, which may indicate high levels of a potentially toxic compound. In general, people should not eat green potatoes unless they take certain safety precautions, such as cutting...
Food & Drinksvivaglammagazine.com

Why People Choose CBD Edibles

When it comes to CBD products, there is an excellent choice of products available these days. The rising popularity of CBD has resulted in a growing number of product options, and this means that there is now something to cater to all needs and budgets. For those who are keen to try CBD for the first time, this makes life much easier because they can try out different products for suitability and find the one that best suits their specific needs and budget.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Waitrose Launches More Sustainable Packaging For Strawberries

Waitrose has introduced new packaging for its British strawberries that is expected to eliminate around 17 tonnes of plastic and adhesive this summer. The new ‘Air-Light’ punnet, which will come via Waitrose’s long time supplier Berry Gardens, is made of 80% recycled material, is more lightweight and incorporates a cushioned design that helps protect the fruit from damage. This has eliminated the need for a separate bubble pad used in past designs, with the glue that fixes the pad to the packaging also being removed.
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Houston man launches crusade against “dishonest” Burger King upselling

It all started when Glen Tharp went to order a delicious combo meal from a Houston Burger King. “The girl automatically said, ‘Medium or large?’” Tharp told local news source Click 2 Houston. “So I said, ‘I only want a number 6.’ And she said, ‘medium or large’ with a higher tone.” Of course, Tharp could have just asked for a small—but, as he told Click 2, by failing to mention the small option, Tharp thinks Burger King is “tricking” customers into upsizing their order.
Food & DrinksQSR Web

Sonic shows its bubbly side in latest LTO

Sonic's newest beverage offerings look a lot like the popular bubble or boba tea drinks initially introduced in Taiwan, but the similarities stop there. In fact, Sonic said its Bursting Bubbles drinks are actually slushes that come populated with bubbles that act like tiny flavor blasts. The fizzy LTO drinks...
LifestyleArs Technica

Building a better edible

Lo Friesen reaches for a plastic bag the size of a pillowcase filled with dark green plant matter. “Here we have some more material for our edibles clients,” she says. “Just giant bags of weed." Behind her, something is making a soft, regular chirping noise, like a little bird. Friesen...
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Casino Mine Ranch Launches New Brand Campaign That's Got Bite

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Mine Ranch, a winery outside Sacramento California, announced a new branding campaign that is taking the food and beverage industry by storm. The campaign features a short film series available free online, recreating true historical adventures from which their matriarch and founder, Simone, experienced more than 85 years ago.
San Leandro, CAfooddive.com

Geltor debuts vegan collagen for food and beverages

Cultured protein developer Geltor Inc. has debuted PrimaColl, which it said is the first vegan collagen for food and beverages, according to a press release emailed to Food Dive. Created through microbial fermentation to be chemically identical to poultry collagen, PrimaColl is also suitable for kosher, halal and paleo diets, the company said.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

ALKM - Alkame Jarred Blueberries Production Expected To Generate Significant Revenue

Las Vegas, Nevada , June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. continues its Production Commitment to Pacific Flavors International Inc., a leading international food supplier and exporter of Oregon Blueberries over the coming weeks.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Soteria Flexibles Acquires Redi-Bag, Inc., A Premier Flexible Packaging Producer

CAROL STREAM, Ill., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Flexibles is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Redi-Bag, Inc., a leading manufacturer of polyethylene film and plastic packaging in the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Tukwila, WA, Redi-Bag serves a diverse set of customers primarily in the seafood and produce packing markets. Soteria will continue to operate the acquired business under the Redi-Bag name.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Inside Mars' zero deforestation palm oil strategy

For years, companies have been under pressure to tackle deforestation in their supply chains, with palm oil a particularly high profile and seemingly intractable problem. Global production of the commodity has increased steadily over the past five decades to more than 70 million metric tons a year at present. Escalating corporate demand has resulted in wide-scale deforestation, particularly in Southeast Asia and Central and Western Africa where forests have been cut or burned down to make space for palm tree plantations, leading to increased carbon emissions, habitat loss for many species of animals and plants, and often the displacement of indigenous communities.