Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

QuEST Defense Systems & Solutions Begins Operations To Provide Engineering Services To The US Defense Industry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

- The new entity will primarily support the aerospace & defense industry in the United States

CINCINNATI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the launch of its subsidiary, QuEST Defense Systems & Solutions (QDSS). Based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, QDSS will primarily focus on supporting the aerospace & defense industry in the United States and will operate independently in accordance with the US industrial security rules and a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the US Government. The company will partner with several strategic players in the defense industry, helping them solve industry challenges by accelerating product design & development, supporting efficient production and supply chains, and providing product lifecycle solutions.

To support its customers in aerospace and defense, QDSS is planning to hire more than 1000 engineers in the next five years. The new entity's core competencies cuts across the product life cycle and include design, high-fidelity engineering analysis in the areas of computational fluid dynamics, heat transfer analysis, and structural finite element analysis, software/firmware development and verification, supply chain, operations, and manufacturing engineering, Engineering Process Services (EPS), and aftermarket and sustainment engineering. In addition, the QDSS team brings a strong presence in digital technologies, including software application development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and implementation of the digital thread into the engineering process.

Built upon the legacy of more than two decades of expertise in providing product engineering services, QuEST Defense aims at becoming the trusted thinking partner for its customers by evaluating and delivering results that exceed customer expectations. Through long-lasting strategic partnerships and higher value solutions, QuEST is committed to supporting its customers and helping them maximize value for their contract spending.

"QDSS will bring to the defense industry the same focus on engineering excellence and efficiency that QuEST Global's commercial customers enjoy. Our customers will benefit from reduced costs and on-time performance that would translate into improved cost, schedule, and performance in the systems delivered to our ultimate consumers - America's fighting forces," said Page Hoeper, Board Chairman - QuEST Defense Services and Solution.

Steve Gerber, President, and CEO of QuEST Defense, said, "With the launch of our US-based defense enterprise, we aim to continue providing our product engineering expertise to organizations in the aerospace and defense sector. Through our deep domain knowledge in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as our speed and flexibility in addressing difficult technical problems, QDSS is uniquely positioned to support our customers in the US Defense sector."

Ajit Prabhu , Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, "Over the past two decades, we have been at the forefront of the convergence of Mechanical, Electronics, Software, and Digital Engineering Innovations. As a trusted thinking partner to our customers, we have been enabling them to get more done with their available engineering budget and help them focus on executing core processes to develop next-generation products. With the launch of QuEST Defense Systems and Solutions, our US-based subsidiary, we will be able to partner with the US government contractors in the Defense sector and apply our proven track record and strong expertise to help them solve their engineering problems."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Medical Devices, Rail, and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers, and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-defense-systems--solutions-begins-operations-to-provide-engineering-services-to-the-us-defense-industry-301297693.html

SOURCE QuEST Global

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Manufacturing Engineering#Defense Industry#Aerospace Industry#Enterprise Solutions#Enterprise Services#Analytics Solutions#Technical Development#Qdss#The Us Government#Chairman Ceo#The Aerospace Defense#Automotive Energy#Medical Devices#Ssa#Quest Defense#Board#Industry Challenges#Core Processes#Digital Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program expands hybrid and multicloud solutions delivery

Nutanix announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally. The program empowers service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability...
Aerospace & DefenseCleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense companies sign MOU to develop new rocket-propulsion system

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Tomer, a government-owned company producing rocket-propulsion systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in recent days for the joint development of a new, advanced system. According to a statement released on Tuesday, the “companies will expand their existing synergy in the fields of propulsion for...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Subsea Umbilical, Riser And Flowline Industry To 2026 - Featuring TechnipFMC, Aker Solutions And Prysmian Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SURF (Subsea Umbilical, Riser and Flowline) Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Water Depth, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid -19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The demand for oil...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

China Aims To Build An Asteroid Defense System

China made it public that it will be working on a defence system against asteroids that are close to our planet via the space agency official, as the country seems to update its long-term space goals. Uncovering the fresh space project, Zhang Kejian, the head of the country’s National Space...
Industrybicmagazine.com

Water Resistant System Solutions for Industrial Pipe Applications

Webinar: Water Resistant System Solutions for Industrial Pipe Applications. Learn about how material selection for industrial insulation is based on a number of factors such as thermal performance, acoustics, fire resistance, linear shrinkage, and moisture resistance. In the case of mitigating Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), consideration should also include how the insulation responds to moisture and the impact it has on the system’s potential for corrosion.
Marketsbostonnews.net

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
ElectronicsSFGate

Epiq Solutions' Flying Fox® Enterprise Rogue Wireless Device Detection System Now on Department of Defense's Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Epiq Solutions, a company trusted by the DoD to provide software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical situational awareness, today announced that its Flying Fox® Enterprise rogue wireless device detection system has been approved as a Cybersecurity Tool (CST) and is now available on the Department of Defense’s Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). Flying Fox Enterprise is an innovative security solution designed to support compliance with portable electronic device (PED) policies including DoDD 8100.02, AR 380-28, and DHS MD 11021, among others. It does this by accurately detecting, identifying, and locating threats from wireless devices in secure spaces using always-on, real-time, fully-passive monitoring, geolocation, alerting, recording, playback, device listing, and logging of cellular, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® transmissions.
Aerospace & Defensebestnewsmonitoring.com

Aerospace and Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Aerospace and Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Aerospace and Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Aerospace and Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
Energy Industryharrisondaily.com

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to this month. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Aerospace & DefenseValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Aerospace And Defense Industry

Investing in defense companies is considered to be a safe bet. Such companies enjoy some form of stability in their revenue because a significant portion of their revenue comes from the government. If you are planning to invest in this sector, it is important that you are aware of the big payers in the Aerospace and Defense sector. To help you, detailed below are the ten biggest companies in the Aerospace and Defense industry.
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

QuEST Global Launches US Defense Industry-Focused Subsidiary

Singapore-based product engineering and services company QuEST Global has established a subsidiary that would primarily cater to customers in the U.S. defense and aerospace markets. QuEST Defense Systems and Solutions will operate from Cincinnati, Ohio, and recruit over a thousand engineers during a five-year period to support industry clients while...
BusinessBenzinga

Accenture Acquires Australian Cloud Solution Provider Industrie&Co For Undisclosed Sum

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Australian cloud-native solutions designer, Industrie&Co, to expand Accenture's Cloud First cloud-native services abilities aiding in the digital transformation of financial services clients. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Accenture held $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2021.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

BCD Travel Selects Exoprise Monitoring Solution To Deliver Resilient Microsoft 365 Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced that BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management services, has selected Exoprise to help the company achieve end-to-end visibility of critical Microsoft 365 SaaS application performance to enhance the digital experience, collaboration, and productivity of a large remote workforce.
Militarycheyenneminuteman.com

Mission Defense Team Provides B-52 Stratofortress Cyber Defense

MORÓN AIR BASE, Spain. – The 2nd Communications Squadron’s Mission Defense Team is deployed for cyber system analysis as part of the Bomber Task Force, conducting operations out of Moron Air Base, Spain. Deploying with the BTF provides the MDT the ability to perform timely analysis of the B-52 Stratofortress’...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Blockcap Joins Leading Digital Asset Firms In Announcing Bitcoin Mining Council

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockcap , Inc. ("Blockcap"), one of North America's largest blockchain technology companies, today announced it has joined the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC). This voluntary forum aims to provide educational resources, transparency and best practices regarding bitcoin mining and the many benefits the Bitcoin network provides to users globally.
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market – Best Revenue Cycle Management Software | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Revenue cycle management or RCM is a combination of revenue generation, payment, and claims processing. In layman’s terms, it is a healthcare system’s financial system. Its components include all clinical and administrative functions that consist of the management, collection, and capture of revenue gained from patient service. It is primarily the entire lifespan of a patient account in a healthcare organization. Revenue cycle management incorporates the use of specific technological tools to track claims throughout patient’s lifecycle, ensuring that the payments are collected without any hurdle, and claims are addressed successfully. RCM tools let healthcare providers do the billing and identify issues quickly, thereby allowing for the secure stream of revenue. A system that runs efficiently thwarts rejection of claims and preserves an efficient and transparent billing process. Revenue cycle management includes everything from deciding on patient’s insurance adequacy and eligibility, to regulating claims through ICD-10.
Technologyiceict.net

IT Managed services and solutions providers

Today we answer some often-asked questions about IT Managed services and solutions providers. The importance of technology in business nowadays cannot be overstated. This article from Business 2 Community offers an excellent rationale, and despite being over 5 years old, is still spot-on. As IT experts ourselves, we know the value of leveraging tech to innovate. Innovation is central to success, as are focus and collaboration. With our own managed cloud services, you will get all three.