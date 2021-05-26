Cancel
New Relic Unveils Innovation And Community Initiatives To Put Power Of Telemetry Data In The Hands Of Every Engineer At Every Stage Of The Software Lifecycle

By Business Wire
 15 days ago

FUTURESTACK - New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) - Get Report, the observability company, announced a series of new product innovations and community initiatives at its annual developer conference, FutureStack 2021, to help engineers make observability a data-driven approach to how they plan, build, deploy and run software. New Relic launched its new Kubernetes experience, powered by Auto-Telemetry with Pixie, which integrates with New Relic One to deliver instant Kubernetes observability without requiring users to update code or sample data. Additional highlights include enhancements to New Relic's error tracking, network monitoring and programmability capabilities, as well as two new community offerings to bring the power of New Relic Full-Stack Observability to more engineers: New Relic for Startups and New Relic Student Edition.

"Now more than ever, the world relies on digital services and their underlying software to connect with family, friends and colleagues remotely, buy groceries for delivery, meet with doctors virtually and access entertainment at home. Our mission is to make observability a daily practice for millions of engineers by putting the power of telemetry data in their hands at every stage of the software lifecycle, so they can deliver great digital experiences to their customers," said Bill Staples, CEO-elect at New Relic. "Our vision is brought to life in the innovations announced today, and in our FutureStack themes of Open-Build-Run. Our focus remains on engineers and their success, delivering transformative innovation that empowers them to level up their observability skills and create the next generation of software that powers the world."

Instant Kubernetes Observability: Auto-Telemetry with Pixie

Integrating Pixie into New Relic's Kubernetes solution can remove some of the largest barriers to Kubernetes observability, namely the time and expertise required to manually instrument application code. Auto-Telemetry with Pixie gives engineers visibility into their Kubernetes clusters and workloads instantly without installing language agents. Available throughout the New Relic One platform, Pixie data enables engineers to debug faster than ever before. It also empowers engineers to observe everything on-cluster without sampling, then uses AI/ML models to send the most relevant subset of that data to New Relic's Telemetry Data Platform for correlation with other services, intelligent alerting, and long term storage.

Today's news follows New Relic's recent announcement that it is in the process of contributing Pixie Open Source as a project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) under an Apache 2.0 license, as part of New Relic's commitment to making observability open for everyone. New Relic also recently announced the expansion of its existing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide its Pixie observability solution on AWS.

"Kubernetes' market share continues to grow as digital organizations and IT teams increase their use of containerized software and adopt cloud architectures. As such, Kubernetes observability is essential to support instant monitoring, troubleshooting and debugging," said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, IDC."Commercializing Pixie provides DevOps and engineering teams of all sizes with a Kubernetes native in-cluster observability experience to help them go beyond just production use cases to plan, build, deploy and run more perfect software."

"Debugging and observability are two very important pieces in the software development lifecycle. Typically, setting these tools up is painful and time consuming for engineering teams. This is where Pixie makes life insanely simple," said Roopak Venkatakrishnan, Staff Software Engineer at Bolt, a fintech company. "Right from a single line install, to no instrumentation visibility, Pixie makes working with data-rich applications and Kubernetes fun again."

Additional New Relic innovations announced at FutureStack 21 include:

  • Error Tracking: New Relic Errors Inbox is a single place to view, triage and resolve errors across the full application stack, allowing developers to proactively fix errors before the customer experience is impacted. Unlike error tracking point solutions that only account for a portion of your data, New Relic Errors Inbox has rich, correlated data across the application stack - including APM, RUM, mobile and serverless data. Additionally, New Relic Errors Inbox provides detail down to the stack trace without having to leave the New Relic One platform, making grouping and debugging workflows faster for developers.
  • Network Observability:New Relic partnered with network observability leader Kentik to extend its industry-leading observability into the network layer. Extending New Relic One to include network observability from Kentik allows DevOps teams to view network performance data so they can work with network teams to identify and resolve issues quickly, including being able to identify whether the root cause of an issue is related to the network.
  • Custom Dashboard Visualizations:With the Custom Visualizations launcher, DevOps teams can use open source or proprietary libraries to create custom charts and other visualizations that provide more visibility into applications running in production, as well as third-party data sources. New Relic is partnering with engineering and design consultancy Formidable to integrate their open source charting library as out-of-the-box visualization templates for developers. New Relic is also launching its Programmability Certification Program, offering the opportunity for developers to validate their expertise in extending New Relic One while highlighting their in-demand observability skillset.

New Community Initiatives Support Emerging Startups, Students and Teachers

Demonstrating its commitment to the next generation of engineers, New Relic is announcing New Relic for Startups, a new offering that provides exclusive discounts and credits for startups so that they can build the right data-driven engineering practices from the start, without worrying about their tooling costs. New Relic for Startups allows startup founders and engineers to spend less time debugging and troubleshooting, and more time building the next generation of software.

Additionally, New Relic is announcing the launch of New Relic Student Edition, a generous packaged offering available for free to students and teachers. New Relic Student Edition provides access to industry-leading observability tools, empowering teachers to deliver practical, hands-on experience through real-world scenarios. The new package offers up to 500 GB of telemetry data per month and three Full-Stack Observability users. Students can receive automated training and certifications through Gainsight.

Availability

  • Auto-telemetry with Pixie is available today as an open beta: sign up for free here.
  • New Relic Errors Inbox is available today for customers using the US data center.
  • Network Observability with New Relic and Kentik is available today as an early access program: sign up here.
  • New Relic Student Edition is available today: sign up here.
  • Learn more about New Relic for Startups and sign up for early access to our AWS Activate program.

Additional Resources:

  • blog post about integrating Pixie into New Relic's Kubernetes experience.
  • Learn more about New Relic Errors Inbox and watch the demo video here.
  • Read our blog post about Network Observability.
  • Learn more about Custom Dashboard Visualizations.
  • Read our blog post about New Relic Student Edition.

About New Relic

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

About FutureStack

Now, in its eighth year, FutureStack is New Relic's flagship user conference, bringing together software engineers from the world's most important digital businesses to share how to build and run software successfully at scale. A wide variety of customers and partners will join New Relic speakers onstage virtually this year, including: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Credit Karma, Cox Communications, Pearson, Chegg, World Fuel Services and more.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack 2021 event, including speakers, attendees, announcements and other event details, anticipated product innovations and community initiatives, including any benefits that these will bring to New Relic and our current and future customers, New Relic's expectations of increased demand from these announcements, expectations of growth in Kubernetes market share, anticipated commercialization of Pixie and its production-use cases, opportunities associated with the launch of the New Relic Errors Inbox, network observability, customized dashboards and the Programmability Certification Program, future availabilities and eligibility criteria of certain new products, including New Relic Startup Edition, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

