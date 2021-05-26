Cancel
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Thistle Inn receives old poem

By KEVIN BURNHAM
boothbayregister.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Brewer of Boothbay Harbor was a friend and neighbor of Terry Lewis. Lewis, who was a merchant marine, collected many items in his travels around the world. After Lewis died in 2006, Brewer bid on and won his property and merchandise. He discovered several items, including hundreds of rolls...

Bristol, MEboothbayregister.com

Bristol Marine crew joins CMBG in community build

A crew from Boothbay Harbor’s Bristol Marine recently volunteered their time at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), lending their considerable expertise to the construction of the Gardens’ newest exhibit, giant troll sculptures designed by internationally known recycled arts activist and artist Thomas Dambo. The series of mammoth, recycled-wood “giant trolls” underscores the Gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from their history to their ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the state’s economy.
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

CTL students win poetry awards

Four student writers from the Center for Teaching and Learning were honored by the Poetry Society of Virginia as part of the society’s international 2021 student contest. CTL students took a clean sweep of the third and fourth grade category! Josee Winston-Feder of Boothbay Harbor took first place for her poem, “Sister Brook.” Serafina Record of Boothbay placed second for her poem, “Bald Eagle.” The third place prize went to Hadley Spekke of Waldoboro for “The First Snow.” In the seventh and eighth grade category, Kestrel Linehan of Westport Island won first place for “Abecedarian For A Sunrise.”
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Boothbay Harbor, MEmunjoyhillnews.net

Boothbay Harbor Employers Draw on Small Local Pool for Summer Help..workinprogress…

“We are really stressed to the max here because we can’t find help,” said a clerk at The Smiling Cow, a long-time gift shop in the heart of Boothbay Harbor today “It’s because of the government’s generous unemployment package. They would rather collect that money than go to work. I work 40 hours a week and could put in a lot more if I wanted to,” she said. “There are plenty of tourists around, but they won’t be here if they don’t get good service. It’s time to sop that government handout now.”
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

What is Working Waterfront?

Boothbay Harbor has eight land use districts that detail how land in various areas can be used. Residents of the town of Boothbay Harbor established a new “Working Waterfront District” by public vote in May of 2019. According to our town code, “The intention of this land use district is to protect traditional commercial water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing, boat building, marine service and repair, etc., from other competing but incompatible uses; to conserve points of public access to coastal waters; and to give preference in identified areas to commercial water-dependent uses over recreational and residential uses.” The Working Waterfront District currently encompasses four commercial piers starting at the town owned fish pier and continuing to The Boothbay Lobster Wharf. The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) is working to rebuild two piers in this area, one at the old Boothbay Region Fishermen’s Co-op and one at Carter’s Wharf, formerly the Sea Pier. This small section on the east side is vitally important to our fishing industry. More than that, it is an important part of our cultural identity and our maritime heritage. You can support this project and the educational efforts of BRMF by sending a tax deductible donation to PO Box 285, BBH, ME, 04538 or visit their website at https://www.boothbayregionmaritimefoundation.org/.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Farmer’s Market begins May 20

The Boothbay Farmers’ Market starts their season on Boothbay Town Common on Thursday, May 20th. They will be on the Common every Thursday through Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Dan Sortwell of Big Barn Coffee, market president, said, “We have 23 members this year, including new member Stewart & Reid Bakers, a gluten-free bakery in Southport. Other local members include Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern in Boothbay and Mana Medicinals in Boothbay Harbor.”