Long Term Care Company Offers Former Riverside Hospital At Auction In Wichita, KS

WICHITA, Kan., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The former Riverside Hospital complex is set to sell at sealed-bid auction on June 30 at 12 p.m. CST. Five total tracts are available and are being offered individually or in total.

The highlight of the 13.45-acre property is the 175,000+ Sq. Ft. five-story building which features offices, meeting spaces, patient rooms and a cafeteria. There are also two large 10,000+ Sq. Ft. office buildings that were once fitted for medical use, along with two other lots, all available as part of the multi-tract auction.

After opening in 1966 and expanding in 1991, the former Riverside Hospital complex has a long history of meeting the needs of the community, and the current owners are looking to continue that in a different way.

In a recent statement, I Thrive Health owner Dr. Greg Lakin said, "We know how important this local landmark has been to Wichita, and now feel that it's time for new owners to come in and truly maximize its potential. This is an exciting time for the city and this downtown corridor, so we recognize that the best future use for the complex may not necessarily be as a medical facility."

This is a fantastic redevelopment opportunity for a local, regional, or even national investor to capitalize on an area of Wichita that has seen continued growth. "The new Riverfront Stadium, Exploration Place, Wichita Art Museum, Delano District- it's all within minutes," said McCurdy auction manager, Rick Brock. "There is so much potential here for redevelopment. It could be residential living, office space, assisted living, or even mixed-use retail. We're excited to see what the future owners do with this incredible property."

The complex is set to sell at sealed-bid auction, with bids due by Wednesday, June 30 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Five tracts are being offered and potential bidders can bid on individual tracts, all five together, or any combination.

More information on the auction and the terms and conditions for bidding are available at McCurdyAuction.com/riverside .

