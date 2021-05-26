Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

CleanChoice Energy Now Enrolling Subscribers For Delmarva Power Community Solar Program

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to access climate solutions, is accepting subscriptions for a Dorchester County community solar project, Glassywing Solar. Once complete, the new community solar project will allow several hundred Delmarva Power customers to support local jobs, environmental protection, and strengthen community solar while saving up to 10 percent on their utility bills. Glassywing Solar's clean energy supports the avoidance of 70,000 metric tons of air pollution - the equivalent of removing 14,600 cars from our roads annually.

"Delmarva customers can now save up to 10 percent on their utility bills while supporting local solar jobs, supporting pollinator habitat, and reducing harmful pollution," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar."

"Community solar is one of the most effective ways to expand the role of solar energy into more people's lives, so we are pleased to have funded and constructed the Glassywing Solar project and its pollinator friendly mission," said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development-National Accounts, Standard Solar. "As the project's proud owners, we look forward to serving its customers for decades to come."

Community solar shares solar energy benefits when consumers cannot install solar panels on their property. Subscribers benefit from the electricity generated at the community solar project, which costs less than the price they would ordinarily pay. The community benefits from local jobs, the expanded tax base, and the growth of renewable energy. To enhance the project's environmental integrity, Glassywing Solar will include landscaping designed to provide food and habitat to local pollinators.

Standard Solar, a nationally recognized leader in the development, funding, ownership, and operation of commercial and community solar assets based in Maryland, funded and will own and maintain the project. OneEnergy Renewables, through its regional office in Washington, D.C., initiated, developed, and permitted the Glassywing Solar project.

Subscriptions are available to anyone that receives a Delmarva utility bill; area residents interested can sign-up today at: https://go.cleanchoiceenergy.com/glassywing

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy is a cleantech company that empowers people and businesses to easily access climate solutions. We use data-empowered technology to offer consumers easy, feel-good climate solutions so they can cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation's energy transformation - channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength, and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, firms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 16 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 160 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar

About OneEnergy Renewables

OneEnergy is an innovative solar energy developer, owner, and operator that partners with landowners, communities, and utility companies to deliver breakthrough clean energy projects across the United States. Through its 12-year history, OneEnergy has completed more than 700 MW of currently operating solar projects across 70 distinct solar energy sites. Learn more about how we develop practical renewable energy projects at: OneEnergyRenewables.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanchoice-energy-now-enrolling-subscribers-for-delmarva-power-community-solar-program-301300111.html

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Sustainable Energy#Solar Projects#Solar Technology#Solar Companies#A Certified B Corporation#Green America#Green Business Network#Cleanchoiceenergy Com#Standardsolar Com#Linkedin#Twitter#Standardsolar#Community Solar Shares#Delmarva Customers#Support Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Energy Benefits#Utility Companies#Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar for manufactured homes: the next frontier for energy equity

There is a growing movement in the clean energy field to bring the benefits of renewable energy to low- and moderate-income communities. A new report by the Clean Energy States Alliance explores the opportunities and challenges of bringing solar to an often-overlooked market that is ripe with potential: manufactured homes.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

7X Energy divests solar project to Komipo America

US-based solar energy company 7X Energy has divested a 130MWac solar project to Komipo America, a US subsidiary of Korea Midland Power. Spread across a 1,700-acre area in Frio County, Texas, the Elara Energy Project is currently under construction and expected to come online in the fourth quarter of this year.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

Energy production important to Pennsylvania’s environmental future

Pennsylvania is one of the largest net exporters of energy in the United States. It’s a fact that has been highlighted in energy circles – and politics – for years. But many who are pushing for changes in public policy when it comes to energy growth and development do not seem to comprehend the depths of what that means. In fact, many behave as if they are embarrassed by Pennsylvania’s global energy position.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Nexamp Elevates Chris Clark To Chief Development Officer

BOSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, a national clean energy company and decarbonization leader, has named Chris Clark as Chief Development Officer. Clark has been with Nexamp for more than a dozen years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, a role in which he drove the rapid expansion of the company's portfolio of solar and energy storage projects across the country.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Nautilus Solar Energy completes largest community solar project in Rhode Island

Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy announced the King community solar project located in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, has reached mechanical completion and will be fully operational in July. The 15.68-MWDC (12.44-MWAC) project, made of two solar arrays, collectively represents the largest community solar project in Rhode Island and will provide more than 3,000 Rhode Island National Grid customers with energy savings from subscribing to the project. The project is owned and operated by Nautilus and originally developed by TPE. Former Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attending the groundbreaking for the project in November 2019. The project required significant collaboration between Nautilus, TPE, Town of North Smithfield, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) as the project lies adjacent to the Landfill & Resource Recovery, Inc superfund site, which is currently undergoing a long-term remedial response under the oversight of the EPA.
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

New solar energy project planned for eastern Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY — Solar energy could replace the coal economy in eastern Kentucky, or at least that’s the hope of developers who are repurposing an old coal mine to bring in 300 new jobs. Adam Edelen, a Democratic candidate for governor in 2019, is now putting time into a new...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar-powered cold storage service

Oorja Development Solutions, a decentralized solar solutions provider, has launched solar-powered cold storage as a service in the Indian state of Bihar. The “Oonnayan” cooling service allows small farmers to store perishable horticulture produce on a per-crate-per-day basis without paying any high upfront costs. To deploy the service, Oorja Development...
Yankton Daily Press

Looking At Solar Energy? NPPD Consultants Can Assist

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Consumers today are showing more interest in becoming “green” and using solar energy to generate electricity for their home or business. Oftentimes, this can be a complex process that includes solar developers, electricians, and your local utility to pinpoint needs surrounding project financing and return on investment, construction, electric requirements and building and zoning codes.
Energy Industryrsu18messenger.com

GT Solar Energy Experiments

This spring elementary GT students learned a bit about solar energy. We tested whether you can heat water on a cloudy day and whether you can make s’mores in a solar oven. The answer to both is yes!. Our final project was building a solar car and as you can...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Alternus Energy Group (ALT) Acquires a Majority Interest in Netherlands-based Unisun Energy Holding B.V to Become a Vertically Integrated Independent Power Producer and Adds Over 250 MWp of Early-stage Solar PV Projects to its Portfolio

The acquisition makes Alternus a fully vertically integrated independent solar power producer with activities in all elements of the solar PV value chain from project development and construction to operations and maintenance. Unisun supports Alternus in its goal to become a leading pan-European renewable energy company. It also provides a strong platform for growth in the Netherlands energy market with the addition of over 250 MW of solar projects at various stages of development.
Industryenergycentral.com

Tech Empowers Hemlock Semiconductor With Energy Efficiencies

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Stage 2 load shedding to start on Wednesday and run until Sunday night, says Eskom. Protesting Soweto residents say they’ve been without power for a year. NAWEC MD Says 685 Communities Will Access Electricity in 36 Months. Ørsted joins Norwegian offshore wind consortium...
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

FPL's '30-by-30' plan reaches key milestone with more than 12 million solar panels generating electricity in the state of Florida

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 40% completion of its groundbreaking "30-by-30" plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030, which is one of the largest solar expansions in the United States. To date, FPL has installed more than 12 million solar panels in Florida, putting the company well on its way to achieving its "30-by-30" plan.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

ReNew Power Announces New Affiliate Relationship with the Precourt Energy Institute's 'StorageX Initiative' for New Energy Storage System Technology Development

- The StorageX Initiative at Stanford leverages the resources of industrial partners, to help overcome real-world barriers in energy storage. - Collaboration will focus initially on large scale battery performance in India. - The collaboration will assist ReNew in optimizing its storage solutions. ReNew Power ("ReNew" or "the Company"), India's...
Energy Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Banpu buys solar farms in Australia

Jun. 8—SET-listed Banpu Plc, a non-oil energy conglomerate, has acquired two utility-scale solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, in a deal worth A$97.5 million (2.33 billion baht) to further increase its clean power generation capacity. The new assets are Beryl Solar Farm (BSF) with a capacity of 110.9 megawatts...