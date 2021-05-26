Cancel
Law

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. (UI)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 19, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (UI) - Get Report securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Ubiquiti investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic'" stating that the Company had downplayed a data breach from January 2021 and that the "third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." According to the article, the attacker(s) had accessed "privileged credentials that were previously stored in the LastPass account of a Ubiquiti IT employee, and gained root administrator access to all Ubiquiti AWS [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including all S3 data buckets, all application logs, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies." As a result, the article noted that the Company should have immediately invalidated customers' credentials and forced a reset, rather than asking customers to change their passwords when they next log on.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 19, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

