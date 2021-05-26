Visible Taps Verizon Veteran As New CEO

DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible, the Verizon-owned all digital wireless carrier, announced today that industry veteran and Verizon executive, Angie Klein, has been appointed as the company's new CEO, effective May 27, 2021. Most recently as the SVP of Consumer Segment Marketing, Klein led value proposition development and pricing across the Verizon consumer postpaid and prepaid mobile businesses, as well as consumer home services including Verizon Fios and 5G Home. In her new role, she will lead Visible through its next stages of growth and innovation as the Verizon brand portfolio continues to expand.

Klein is a 20-year veteran of Verizon who has held numerous leadership roles in product development, new services, brand and creative strategy, call center and retail operations, and customer experience design. She has been recognized as an Alumni Master by the University of Nebraska, was selected as a David Rockefeller Fellow, and serves on the boards of the Lower East Side Girls Club in New York City and the Buckle (NYSE: BKE).

Klein will report to Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group.

"Angie has left an indelible mark on Verizon, with groundbreaking consumer initiatives including Mix and Match and our award-winning Verizon Up loyalty program," said Ronan Dunne, EVP and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "With her proven track record in driving growth and creating customer awareness, combined with her unmatched expertise on the Verizon brand, she is uniquely poised to lead Visible into the future."

Klein succeeds former Visible CEO, Miguel Quiroga. Quiroga has been appointed SVP, Platforms & Ecosystems, for the Verizon Consumer Group, reporting to Dunne. He will lead the newly formed Platforms & Ecosystems team, which will amplify the Verizon Consumer Group's growth agenda and accelerate its platform-driven strategy.

"Miguel deftly took Visible from an idea, and built from the ground up a cloud native ecommerce company and first-of-its-kind product and brand for the next generation of consumers," continued Dunne. "He fostered and led the team through massive innovations including eSIM and Party Pay and remained focused on the customer-first strategy."

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and was named "Best Telecom Brand" in Adweek's 2021 Challenger Brand Awards.

For more information, go to www.visible.com or search for it in the App Store or the Play Store.

