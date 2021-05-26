Cancel
Latham Will Be Back To The Office In Mid-September — But Will Remote Work Be An Option?

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 15 days ago

As we approach the Memorial Day holiday, more and more of the most prestigious and profitable Biglaw firms have announced their plans for a return to the office. In fact, it was just yesterday that Latham — the No. 2 firm in the country, having taken home $4,333,763,000 gross revenue in 2020 — informed all personnel that with the end of the pandemic in sight, the firm will make a transition back to the office by mid-September. Sources we’ve heard from at the firm aren’t too happy about it, and that’s because Latham’s higher-level messaging seems to indicate that it will be back to business as usual, all from the office.

abovethelaw.com
