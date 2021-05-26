Latham Will Be Back To The Office In Mid-September — But Will Remote Work Be An Option?

As we approach the Memorial Day holiday, more and more of the most prestigious and profitable Biglaw firms have announced their plans for a return to the office. In fact, it was just yesterday that Latham — the No. 2 firm in the country, having taken home $4,333,763,000 gross revenue in 2020 — informed all personnel that with the end of the pandemic in sight, the firm will make a transition back to the office by mid-September. Sources we’ve heard from at the firm aren’t too happy about it, and that’s because Latham’s higher-level messaging seems to indicate that it will be back to business as usual, all from the office.