IIROC Trading Resumption - LPS

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) - Get Report, today announced that on June 9, 2021 it received notice from Dime Community Bank, the lender of the Company's $2,929,200 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan, that the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") approved the forgiveness of the PPP loan in its entirety, and that Dime has applied the funds and paid off the principal and interest of the PPP loan in full.