Critical race theory began within the legal community looking at in-place legal structures which followed from outside their community to the handling of the law. The American Bar Association notes that many of the prime examples do come from education, like segregated schools (Brown v. Board of Education), funding inequities to predominantly Black schools, and the removal of protections for minority communities in schools as recently as 2019. Critical race theory was developed with this lens in mind to say that much of the law as written came from only one perspective and that created problems like segregation, redlining, and prosecutorial differences. It challenged the legal community to recognize these issues in shaping the future law and look at the issues in such a way to recognize the problem within the law as it currently stands.