Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market 2021 With Competitive Analysis Of The Top 20 Vendors

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

During the last decade, critical infrastructure organizations (those whose operations are vital to sustaining citizens' lives or national security) have undergone two major transformations: first, the introduction of digital technologies and systems to enable more efficient operations, and second, an exponential rise in their overall risk profile as an attack target for cyber criminals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a pivotal opportunity for critical infrastructure organizations to build out their cyber security operations due to the massive need to enable and safeguard remote access to their facilities and devices, especially during national lockdown or when operating with a reduced staff, and ensure no significant operational downtime occurs.

Moreover, the pandemic has proven challenging for cyber security vendors seeking to sell to critical infrastructure organizations as their sales processes typically rely on on-site demonstrations and because customers' already tight budgets have become even tighter as government funding sources were either diverted to public health measures or halted until the pandemic has passed.

Nonetheless, to mitigate their elevated risk level and attack profile, many critical infrastructure organizations seek a more robust understanding of how their network architecture is constructed, where vulnerabilities exist, and how to best secure or respond to any incident in accordance with both compliance standards and organizational policy.

The best approach to meet the specific challenges of critical infrastructure organizations is through converged operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) cyber security solutions that enable asset and system security, maintain operational continuity, and adhere to specific industry compliance regulations while providing a better return on investment (ROI) to customers who are looking for a comprehensive security solution that can meet multiple demands.

The number of vendors serving the specific cyber security needs of critical infrastructure organizations is smaller than the total number of general IT cyber security vendors, so the publisher narrowed the field from 29 vendors down to the top 20 and independently plotted them on this analysis.

These vendors have been scored largely, but not exclusively, by how many functions that are important to critical infrastructure cyber security operations (e.g., asset inventory and discovery, monitoring, vulnerability management) exist within their cyber security platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative
  • Growth Environment

Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market

  • Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

  • Airbus Defense & Space
  • Applied Risk
  • Armis
  • Cisco
  • Claroty
  • Dragos
  • Forescout
  • Fortinet
  • Industrial Defender
  • Kaspersky Labs
  • Microsoft
  • Nozomi Networks
  • PAS
  • RedSeal
  • SCADAfence
  • Siemens
  • Tenable
  • Trend Micro
  • Tripwire
  • Verve Industrial

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Significance of Being on the Report
  • Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
  • Empowers Investors
  • Empowers Customers
  • Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3824y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-critical-infrastructure-cyber-security-market-2021-with-competitive-analysis-of-the-top-20-vendors-301300051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#National Security#Global Security#Analytics Solutions#Network Security#Frost Radar Report#Researchandmarkets Com#Kaspersky Labs#E S T Office#Siemens#Gmt Office Hours Call#Cyber Security Vendors#Security Solutions#Competitive Profiles#Cyber Criminals#Information Technology#Digital Technologies#Strategic Imperative#Operational Continuity#Processes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Petsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Pet Microchips Market Technological Advancement, Business Development And Top-Vendor Landscape To 2031

The Worldwide Pet Microchips Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Pet Microchips marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Pet Microchips market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., F-Secure Corporation, HyTrust, McAfee, Inc, DigiCert, Inc – The Manomet Current | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

This report studies the Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Texture Paint Market Global Scope, SWOT Analysis, Current Trends, Stake, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2031

The latest update of Global Texture Paint Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Texture Paint , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled player, its complete research and market development history with the latest news and press releases.
Businessaithority.com

HULFT Introduces Business Intelligence Service

HULFT, Inc., the global data integration leader, announced a new business intelligence service that helps companies connect diverse data sources and visualize KPIs and other business performance data within weeks. The offering utilizes HULFT Integrate, the company’s flagship data integration product, combined with Microsoft Power BI as the front-end visualization engine.
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Claroty Unveils Zero-Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution to Protect Industrial Enterprises

Finally, a cybersecurity news release that doesn’t try to jump on the latest cyber breach bandwagon. Interesting advance for cyber security. New Claroty Edge and enhanced Continuous Threat Detection give customers faster, easier, more-flexible paths to achieve wide range of industrial cybersecurity objectives. Claroty has announced Claroty Edge, a patent-pending...
Technologyaithority.com

Cloudticity Adds NIST 800-53 and NIST CSF Frameworks to Its Multi-Cloud Healthcare Platform

Healthcare organizations working with the federal government can now automate continuous security visibility and NIST compliance in AWS and Azure environments with Cloudticity Oxygen. Cloudticity, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare companies, announced it has added automated mappings for National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Solar Mobile Chargers Market : In-depth Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Solar Mobile Chargers Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Solar Mobile Chargers market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Solar Mobile Chargers is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Solar Mobile Chargers market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Lightpath Announces New Focus & Branding Combined With Investing Millions In Network Upgrades And Enhanced Customer Service

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider, that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the launch of its new vision and brand, an aggressive network upgrade program, an enhanced customer service focus, as well as a new leadership team with long ties to the fiber-connectivity industry.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Volumental Unveils Revolutionary Mobile 3D Foot Scanning Solution

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumental , a technology company that helps the world's top footwear retailers and brands solve fit, improve customer experiences, and transform data into fuel for profitable growth, today announced the launch of its revolutionary mobile 3D scanning solution. Developed for retailers and brands, the mobile application is powered by a computer vision backed 3D foot measurement solution paired with Volumental's robust foot measurement and purchase data from over 10 million shoppers.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

NXM first cyber security vendor to receive both PSA Certified and UL Secure IoT Component Qualification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXM, the leader in Autonomous Security software for connected devices, has been recognized by Underwriter's laboratories (UL), the world's preeminent safety science organization, as the first Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity provider to achieve both PSA Certified and UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification.
Softwaredevops.com

AttackIQ Helps VMware NSX Customers Validate Efficacy of Their Network Security Controls

AttackIQ Helps VMware NSX Customers Validate Efficacy of Their Network Security Controls. Santa Clara, CA, June 10, 2021 – AttackIQ®, a leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced the company is working with VMware to enable VMware NSX customers to improve the way they validate the efficacy of their network security controls. Using the AttackIQ Security Optimization Platform with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, mutual customers can now leverage the power of automation to continually emulate realistic attacks and prove that controls are working as expected to help protect them from breaches and attacks.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Crane And Hoist Market (2021 To 2026) - Inclusion Of Smart Technologies In Cranes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crane and Hoist Market by Type (Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes), Operations (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid), Industry (Construction, Shipping & Material Handling, Automotive & Railway, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Rochester, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Department Of Defense Recognizes L3Harris Technologies With Highest Industrial Security Practices Award For 17th Consecutive Year

The U.S. Department of Defense has recognized L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get Report with its highest industrial security practices award - the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award - for the 17 th consecutive year. The DoD's Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) recognized L3Harris' Communication Systems facility...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Usage-Based Insurance Market Worth $66.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Usage-Based Insurance Market for ICE & Electric Vehicle by Package (PAYD, PHYD, MHYD), Technology (OBD-II, Black box, Smartphone, Embedded), Vehicle Age (New, Old), Device Offering (BYOD, Company Provided) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Usage-Based Insurance Market is projected to reach USD 66.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 19.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the Usage-Based Insurance Market is influenced by factors such as the increasing sales of telematics-equipped vehicles and government regulations on safety and telematics services. In addition, the anticipated increase in demand for connected cars and lower insurance premiums compared to regular insurance are expected to boost the market growth. Therefore, the Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

BCD Travel Selects Exoprise Monitoring Solution To Deliver Resilient Microsoft 365 Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exoprise, a leading provider of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) solution for Microsoft 365, today announced that BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management services, has selected Exoprise to help the company achieve end-to-end visibility of critical Microsoft 365 SaaS application performance to enhance the digital experience, collaboration, and productivity of a large remote workforce.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Glycated Albumin Market research report 2021 – Competitions Analysis and Significant Growth to 2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Glycated Albumin Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Glycated Albumin market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Market For Feed Additives 2021 To 2026: Asia Pacific To Lead In Growth Over The Forecast Period

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, and Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The feed additives market is estimated...