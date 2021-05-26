Crave Hot Dogs And BBQ Makes Grand Entrance In California

Cancel
By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ has made a grand entrance into the California market. Crave features BBQ, hot dogs, brats and sausages amongst other items such as sides and toppings. Not to mention the self-serve beer wall with up to 48 taps of local craft beer and mixed drinks on tap. The brand offers a family friendly environment where there is something for everyone. The locations feature patios and tons of games for inside as well as outside for adults and kids alike. TVs can be found throughout the restaurant as well with local sporting events and more. Each store incorporates some local "flare" with artwork or items that are specific to that region.

Crave also has a fleet of food trucks throughout the US as well. The food trucks stand out as a major player in 2020-2021 for many reasons. This truck can accommodate Crave full menu for brick-and-mortar units. There are numerous offerings with very low-ticket times. The truck features BBQ sandwiches, BBQ tacos, small plates and of course, grilled hot dogs topped any way you'd like them.

Crave has recently signed multiple franchise groups throughout Sacramento and Auburn California. This week they welcome Cynthia Campbell and Richard Walters to the Crave family. Cynthia and Richard will be opening a Crave Food truck in the Simi Valley Area. "We've been working with this team for a few months on demographic studies etc. and are extremely excited to welcome them to the team" Crave Corporate.

Currently Crave has locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee and more coming soon. Crave is expanding nationwide with a growth strategy that is proven to be effective for them in their expansion efforts.

When becoming a Crave Franchisee you will receive:

  • Real Estate Assistance
  • Development Management
  • Marketing Assistance
  • Operational Support
  • Constant Training
  • Top Notch Communication
  • More

To become a Crave Franchisee, or for additional information, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-hot-dogs-and-bbq-makes-grand-entrance-in-california-301300089.html

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

